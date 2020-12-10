Bingeworthy: Meryl Streep isn't just cruising in HBO MAX's 'Let Them All Talk'

New York Times film critics Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott took some flak from readers when they made a list of the Top 25 performers of the 21st century and excluded Meryl Streep from the list.
Meryl Streep.
“Meryl Streep has given some very fine performances in the past 20 years, but she’s also given some not very good ones that are showy and overdone,” Scott said in response. (Wisely, Dargis refrained from making any criticism of Streep.)
What works against Streep is that she works so much, taking parts big and small, movies mainstream and indie. With that many times at bat, she’s bound to do something that doesn’t quite connect with a viewer, no matter how good she is in most everything else. Compare that the much more choosy Daniel Day-Lewis, who really hasn’t whiffed since the misbegotten musical “Nine” in 2009.
Case in point: Streep has not one but two new movies premiering on streaming services this week. You’ve probably seen promos for “The Prom,” Ryan Murphy’s all-star musical in which Streep plays a faded Broadway star (along with James Corden and Nicole Kidman) who come to the rescue of an Indiana teen who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom. It premieres Friday on Netflix.
But Streep also stars in “Let Them All Talk,” which is now streaming on HBO MAX. No singing or dancing in this one, which lets Streep show that she’s just as brilliant in a low-key role as she is in a more showy one.
Streep plays Alice, a famous literary author who is so used to getting things her way that the world kind of warps around her. She’s scheduled to receive a prestigious lifetime achievement award in Britain, but doesn’t want to fly. So her agent (Gemma Chan) arranges for her to travel across the Atlantic Ocean on the sumptuous ocean liner Queen Mary 2.
Not only that, but the publisher agrees to foot the bill for Alice’s doting nephew, Tyler (Lucas Hedges) and two old college friends of Alice’s, Roberta (Candice Bergen) and Susan (Dianne Wiest). Alice’s agent also secretly books passage on the cruise with an ulterior motive; she wants to know what new novel Alice is writing, and nudge her toward writing a money-making sequel to her acclaimed debut that she wrote 35 years ago.
The gimmick of “Let Them All Talk” is that director Steven Soderbergh really filmed the movie on the Queen Mary 2 during a two-week voyage from New York to London. So, on one level, you can live vicariously and enjoy gawking at the ship’s many amenities, from Alice’s impossibly large, two-story suite to the shimmering gold dining rooms.
Against that gilded backdrop, it’s a pleasure to hang with these characters as they exchange witty, tart dialogue, which is credited to novelist Deborah Eisenberg but also feels natural and improvised. All is not calm among the three old friends; Alice’s debut was apparently based on real events in Roberta’s life, and Roberta feels her life was ruined as a result. While Alice lives a life of luxury, Roberta folds shirts at a mall clothing store, and she’s looking for a little restitution.
“Let Them All Talk” falters a little when it reaches port, with a melancholic third-act twist that drains the fizz out of the movie. It seems like Soderbergh and Eisenberg wanted to set up a familiar plot about old friends reconnecting and rehashing old wounds, only to undercut it at the last minute.
Those old wounds never fully healed for a reason, and not every friendship can be patched up over martinis on a luxury cruise. Still, “Let Them All Talk” is a fun trip while it lasts, the chance to see three great actresses still at the top of their games.
Also on streaming: I’m really looking forward to Netflix’s adaptation of the August Wilson play “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in his final performance, arriving next week.
As an appetizer, Netflix is releasing an engaging new documentary called “Giving Voice” on Friday, which follows a group of teenagers from across the country competing in the August Wilson Monologue Competition. Davis and Denzel Washington (who costarred in “Fences”) talk about the importance and relevance of the late playwright’s 10-play cycle, and it’s stunning to watch these nervous, eager kids suddenly transform themselves onstage into Wilson’s characters.
Acorn TV launched one of its most ambitious series this week with “A Suitable Boy,” an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s 1,349-page epic about life in India during the 1950s. The BBC miniseries has an all-Indian lead cast (a first for the BBC) and has an impressive behind-the-camera pedigree, written by Andrew Davies (“House of Cards,” “Pride and Prejudice”) and directed by Mira Nair (“Monsoon Wedding”).
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!