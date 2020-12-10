Bingeworthy: Meryl Streep isn't just cruising in HBO MAX's 'Let Them All Talk'

New York Times film critics Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott took some flak from readers when they made a list of the Top 25 performers of the 21st century and excluded Meryl Streep from the list.

Meryl Streep.

“Meryl Streep has given some very fine performances in the past 20 years, but she’s also given some not very good ones that are showy and overdone,” Scott said in response. (Wisely, Dargis refrained from making any criticism of Streep.)

What works against Streep is that she works so much, taking parts big and small, movies mainstream and indie. With that many times at bat, she’s bound to do something that doesn’t quite connect with a viewer, no matter how good she is in most everything else. Compare that the much more choosy Daniel Day-Lewis, who really hasn’t whiffed since the misbegotten musical “Nine” in 2009.

Case in point: Streep has not one but two new movies premiering on streaming services this week. You’ve probably seen promos for “The Prom,” Ryan Murphy’s all-star musical in which Streep plays a faded Broadway star (along with James Corden and Nicole Kidman) who come to the rescue of an Indiana teen who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom. It premieres Friday on Netflix.