Bingeworthy: Aunty Donna is ready to Make America Silly Again with new Netflix show

They may be based in Melbourne, but it’s clear that the members of the Australian sketch comedy troupe Aunty Donna have Wisconsin in their blood.
Doing an interview to promote their new Netflix show, “Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun,” which premieres Friday, the trio displays such a rich and deep knowledge of the Badger State that it’s almost as if they’re glancing at Wikipedia on their phones during the interview.
“We're just sitting here in Melbourne, Australia, pining for the Cave of the Mounds,” Broden Kelly said. “We love to go to Wisconsin and see that cave, see those mounds.”
“Not only do we want to see the Cave of the Mounds, we’re very happy to see other caves and other mounds in Wisconsin,” Mark Bonanno said.
“The suits up at Netflix, they said, ‘There’s too many Cave of the Mounds references in the show!’,” Zach Ruane said. “But we said we’re going to keep them because our Wisconsin fans are number one.”
“And if we let them take out references to Cave of the Mounds, the next thing they’ll want is to take out the references to Historic Cedarburg,” Kelly said. “And then goes the Wisconsin State Capitol, and the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and then the National Railroad Museum. And then where are we?”
“We did have to cut those references for time, sorry,” Ruane continued. “There was that one sketch where for five minutes we just yelled 'America’s Dairyland! America’s Dairyland!' But I think that also got cut for time.”
“I would love your audience to know that there's a door on the front of our house in the Netflix series,” Kelly said. “And that is obviously a reference to Door County.”
Interviewing Aunty Donna is a wild ride (as I discovered when they came through Madison in 2018), as the three members of the group, who have been together for almost a decade, embark on extended absurdist riffs together. The greatest compliment one can pay their Netflix show is that it keeps their distinctively bizarre comic spirit intact, with each of the six episodes jam-packed with sight gags, clever wordplay, boffo musical numbers and the occasional talking dishwasher.
At a time when we’re still in the grips of a global pandemic and a fraught post-election season, it’s as if the members of Aunty Donna knew in advance that we’d be craving something silly right now.
“When we were looking at a release date, we were looking at the Rust Belt states, we were looking at Pennsylvania, we were looking at Wisconsin, looking at that blue wall, and thinking these states are gonna need a laugh,” Kelly said.
“And there was a serious mirage for a while, and we were worried,” Ruane said. “But we always knew that the silly wall would hold. We were hopeful with some of the demographic shifts that we could turn Texas silly. But we’ll have to wait a few more years.”
Kelly said it was on that 2018 U.S. tour that came through Madison that executives at Netflix saw the group when it played in Los Angeles, and raised the idea of an Aunty Donna show on Netflix. Although Ruane remembers it differently.
“They came to us back when they only had DVDs, and we were like honestly, we don’t see our comedy as a thing that you deliver on DVD. And they said, ‘Look, we haven’t told anyone yet, but we’re thinking of going into streaming.’ They said, ‘If you do a show for us, we will give you a 45 percent share in Netflix.’ And we said no, and I will regret to my dying day that we waited until now, and we only got 30 percent.
Aunty Donna was expecting to get some negative feedback from Netflix for some of the weirder material, like a cheerful song about coffee that takes a surprisingly R-rated turn. But the response was almost eerily positive.
“We were ready for (negative feedback), in all seriousness,” Ruane said. “You brace yourself with that big step, and think, ‘How are we going to handle it?’ And we got no notes from Netflix. To the point where it was almost negligent. There was just this complete freedom to do what we do, which kind of took us by surprise. Maybe we leaned in a little harder, expecting them to pull it back.”
The show features cameos by “Weird Al” Yankovic, Paul F. Tompkins and Kirsten Schaal (who poignantly provides the voice of that dishwasher). Ed Helms of “The Office” serves as one of the executive producers, and appears on screen as “Egg Helms,” the trio’s cruel boss.
“Ed just brought a wealth of knowledge, a lot of goofs and gags,” Bonanno said. “When we were writing the show, we were sitting in his production office in Hollywood, California. Every now and then we’d look to our left in the office across from ours, and there was Ed Helms playing the banjo or writing a new TV show.
“And then we’d all look at each other and go ‘Oh, this is f---- up. This is f------ weird. What are we doing?’ It made us realize the stakes and the weight of what we had gotten ourselves into.”
In encouraging Netflix subscribers to watch their show, the members of Aunty Donna said there may be a special Easter Egg at the end of the series, although that could not be confirmed as of press time.
“If you watch all six episodes in succession, there’s like a little hack that at the end of the sixth episode, a vaccine for COVID comes up,” Kelly said. “You have to watch all six. If you watch one or two, it doesn't come up.
“You might find that sounds so ridiculous,” Bonanno said. “So why not roll those dice and just see? Because I'm sure you wouldn't be disappointed if you got to the end and there was no cure because that sounds impossible. Maybe there's a chance. So just try!”
