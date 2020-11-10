Bingeworthy: Aunty Donna is ready to Make America Silly Again with new Netflix show

“When we were looking at a release date, we were looking at the Rust Belt states, we were looking at Pennsylvania, we were looking at Wisconsin, looking at that blue wall, and thinking these states are gonna need a laugh,” Kelly said.

“And there was a serious mirage for a while, and we were worried,” Ruane said. “But we always knew that the silly wall would hold. We were hopeful with some of the demographic shifts that we could turn Texas silly. But we’ll have to wait a few more years.”

Kelly said it was on that 2018 U.S. tour that came through Madison that executives at Netflix saw the group when it played in Los Angeles, and raised the idea of an Aunty Donna show on Netflix. Although Ruane remembers it differently.

“They came to us back when they only had DVDs, and we were like honestly, we don’t see our comedy as a thing that you deliver on DVD. And they said, ‘Look, we haven’t told anyone yet, but we’re thinking of going into streaming.’ They said, ‘If you do a show for us, we will give you a 45 percent share in Netflix.’ And we said no, and I will regret to my dying day that we waited until now, and we only got 30 percent.