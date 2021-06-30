Bad trip: 'Zola''s sun-drenched stripper saga is electric

The girls hit it off and not long after (literally 24 hours), Stefani invites Zola to come with her to Tampa to pole-dance for some quick cash. Stefani’s making the trip with her aloof boyfriend Derrek (a hilarious Nicholas Braun) and her roommate X (a terrifying Colman Domingo). But just as quickly as Zola accepts the invitation, she learns that X isn’t actually Stefani’s roommate — he’s her pimp. And X has marketed both Zola and Stefani online as sex workers.

Told with sardonic wit and biting precision, Zola narrates the rest of her tale with fourth-wall breaking quips and sharp freeze frames. But the real storytelling lies in Paige’s eyes, which glimmer, feign interest, and display palpable fear when necessary. Bravo uses close-ups to communicate these subtleties, and Paige delivers with aplomb. The film’s script, penned by Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris, brings an earnest authenticity and heightened sense of imagination to the viral Twitter saga.