'Babyteeth' adds bite to the dying teen romance genre

“Babyteeth” plays like a spin on “Say Anything,” playing on the tension between a good girl’s disapproving parents and her new boyfriend. Moses even gets his own spin on John Cusack’s “I don’t want to sell anything, buy anything or process anything” speech, telling Milla’s dad “I’m not ready to be functional.”

When Milla’s inevitable relapse occurs, her parents reluctantly agree to let Moses move in with them, knowing that he’s the only thing that can make her happy.

“This is the worst possible parenting I can imagine,” Anna says as she watches Moses and Milla cavort in the backyard. But a big part of “Babyteeth” is how the normal rules of parenting no longer apply in extreme situations. Letting a petty thief into their home has become a deep expression of parental love.

As sad as “Babyteeth” gets (and it certainly does), the film is still very funny at times, brimming with life, color and sound. Murphy has a knack for using music to express feeling, whether it’s a tender piano-and-strings duet between mother and daughter or watching Milla lose herself at a rave, images of fireworks projected onto her face as the soundtrack thumps.