'Babyteeth' adds bite to the dying teen romance genre

Sick teens in love have been such a familiar part of young adult dramas (“Five Feet Apart,” “The Fault of Our Stars”) that it is hard to imagine anyone doing something new with the idea.
Then comes the knockout Australian drama “Babyteeth,” making the concept feel fresh and thrilling — and, to be sure, devastatingly sad. First-time director Shannon Murphy’s film is available Friday on video-on-demand from IFC Films.
Milla (Eliza Scanlen) is a 16-year-old violin prodigy living in upper-middle class Sydney. Milla has survived cancer, but the experience left her and her parents Anna and Henry (Essie Davis and Ben Mendelsohn) in a state of suspended animation, quietly terrified that it will return.
On a train platform, Milla runs into Moses (Toby Wallace), as careless and bold about life as she is cautious and timid. Moses is, not to put too fine a point on it, a dirtbag. He's 23, a low-level drug dealer and a thief whose unfortunate homemade tattoos make Pete Davidson’s look tasteful and elegant. It’s unclear on their first encounter whether Moses wants to woo Milla or mug her.
That dangerous edge excites Milla, and she brings him home like a stray dog for a very funny dinner scene with her shocked parents. It’s clear Moses exploits Milla’s infatuation with him, and he’s not above swiping her mother’s prescription drugs and other valuables while he’s over for a visit. Yet one can see an innate decency beneath his larcenous ways, and a sense that he might genuinely care for this lonely girl.
“Babyteeth” plays like a spin on “Say Anything,” playing on the tension between a good girl’s disapproving parents and her new boyfriend. Moses even gets his own spin on John Cusack’s “I don’t want to sell anything, buy anything or process anything” speech, telling Milla’s dad “I’m not ready to be functional.”
When Milla’s inevitable relapse occurs, her parents reluctantly agree to let Moses move in with them, knowing that he’s the only thing that can make her happy.
“This is the worst possible parenting I can imagine,” Anna says as she watches Moses and Milla cavort in the backyard. But a big part of “Babyteeth” is how the normal rules of parenting no longer apply in extreme situations. Letting a petty thief into their home has become a deep expression of parental love.
As sad as “Babyteeth” gets (and it certainly does), the film is still very funny at times, brimming with life, color and sound. Murphy has a knack for using music to express feeling, whether it’s a tender piano-and-strings duet between mother and daughter or watching Milla lose herself at a rave, images of fireworks projected onto her face as the soundtrack thumps.
Screenwriter Rita Kalnejais sidesteps all the familiar tropes of the medical romance, giving each of the four characters the space to be complicated, maddening and tender human beings. The actors take that opportunity and run with it. Mendelsohn, a terrific actor who gets a lot of villain roles in Hollywood blockbusters, is heartbreaking as a flawed father trying to keep his emotions from overwhelming him and failing.
Between this, “The Babadook” and “True History of the Kelly Gang,” Davis has conducted a masterclass in depicting the ragged, sometimes self-destructive extremes where a mother’s love can go.
But Scanlen’s rage-against-the-dying-of-the-light performance is the heart of the film, guiding Milla through a host of changes as she becomes her own person in the face of annihilation. “Babyteeth” is an auspicious showcase for the rising star’s talents and looks like the start of big things for its director.
