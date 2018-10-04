The new version of “A Star is Born” is a movie that can only have been made by People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2011.
Bradley Cooper has been famous for over a decade, and as a recent New York Times profile can attest, has an uneasy relationship with that fame. “Star” is a movie that understands and illustrates what it’s like to live inside the bubble of celebrity.
As a first-time director (and co-writer), Cooper keeps the audience inside that bubble along with country-rock star Jackson Maine (Cooper again) and his protégé/lover Ally (Lady Gaga). There’s no outside perspective, like a fake EW news report or a fake newspaper headline, that might orient us. We’re always inside with them, and the world outside is a hazy blur of bright lights and eager faces. It’s all a little unreal, and one can understand how it might warp and damage the real people within.
“A Star is Born,” like its several predecessors (including the 1954 Judy Garland film and the 1976 Barbara Streisand version) follows a woman’s journey from the outside of the fame bubble to the inside, and the costs of making the journey. It’s a film that’s wise to what it means to be famous in 2018 as well as old-fashioned movie entertainment, with gangbusters musical numbers and an effective and appealing love story between its two leads.
And it will make Lady Gaga a movie star.
Jackson is a boozy singer at the height of his fame and the depth of his soul, staggering from gig to gig with the help of his minders (including the great Sam Elliott as Jackson’s bitter older brother). One night, he staggers into a drag bar where waitress Ally is performing at open mic night. He’s delighted by her entrancing performance of “La Vie En Rose,” and you can sense his delight at being delighted after years of cruising through his life on alcohol-soaked autopilot.
They hang out together, and you can feel the crackle of connection between then, between man and woman, but also between fellow songwriters in love with music. The next night, Jackson invites her to his next show, and, on a whim, hauls her out before his thousands of fans to sing one of her songs. It’s one of the best, shivers-inducing scenes of 2018. Ally gives a little nod to herself and walks the few feet from the sidestage into the spotlight, and can feel her life change forever.
The movie follows Ally’s rise, first as a member of Jackson’s band and then later heading out on her own as a pop star. In previous incarnations of this story, the mentor gets jealous at his protege's fame as his own slips away. But this version plays it differently. Jackson seems genuinely happy at Ally’s success, but he’s worried that the music industry he loathes will leech away what makes her unique as an artist. He fears that, by helping her get her big break, he’s played a part in corrupting her.
Surprisingly (or maybe not, considering Gaga’s involvement), the film doesn’t condescend to pop music, or suggest that Ally’s career as a pop star is any less valid than Jackson’s country rock. The film understands that “Jackson Maine” is just as much a creation as “Ally” is, a brand that record labels use to sell product. But the paradox of “A Star is Born” is that, once you allow yourself to become somebody else, you gain the power to show people who you really are.
Gaga is such a chameleonic and theatrical performer that it’s startling to see her here, playing an ordinary, down-to-earth person so convincingly. Cooper deepens and lowers his voice to play the troubled Jackson. He seems to be almost hiding from the camera at times under his big brown hat, while Gaga stares unflinchingly into the lens.
Those expecting “A Star is Born” to be a gauzy showbiz romance may be surprised at how tough the arguments between Jackson and Ally get, how unvarnished a view of the music business we see. But that realism provides a grounding for the moments of rapture throughout the film, whether it’s the dynamic musical performances or the tender, thorny romance at its core.
One of Jackson’s biggest hits contains the opening line, “Maybe we should let the old ways die,” which is ironic, as “Star is Born” revives the best of old-fashioned Hollywood moviemaking for a new age.