As COVID-19 pandemic wanes, Madison area movie theaters cautiously inviting the public back

“We’ve always loved going to the movies,” she said. “We feel we’ve been really cautious with COVID. We didn’t do family Thanksgiving. We didn’t do family Christmas.”

But by renting an 80-seat theater for her party of 10, Mathieu felt her children could at least see their cousins in person and have a shared experience — even if they were seated in their own taped-off rows of seats.

“It was great to get out of the house,” said Mathieu, who’s been helping her children, ages 11, 7 and 3, with online school at home. Her husband has also been working from home. After being homebound for so long, “I felt like it was even that much more special.”

“To me it’s not just seeing the movie,” she said. “It’s the experience: The big lobby, the giant screen. The kids were so excited when they went to find their seats. On the way back home, we talked about our favorite parts of the movie. To quote my 3-year-old, ‘That was awesome!’”

Mathieu’s family returned to the theater again to see “Croods 2.” Then she invited another sister and her family for “Wonder Woman 1984.” And she’s now made reservations to see the new animated feature “Tom & Jerry” in March, she said.

