'Artemis' fowled: Disney dilutes Eoin Colfer's cheeky fantasy novels

If you haven’t read the “Artemis Fowl” books, you’ll have a hard time following the movie. If you have read the “Artemis Fowl” books, you’ll have a hard time liking the movie.
Once intended to be a big-screen heir to the “Harry Potter” franchise, the movie adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s best-selling fantasy novels is finally being released on Disney+ this Friday. At just over 90 minutes, it bears the scar tissue of a movie that was heavily reworked in post-production, with ungainly pacing, abrupt shifts in tone and an intrusive narrator trying valiantly to connect the scenes together into something resembling a story. There are entire scenes where nearly all of the dialogue is by characters who are off-screen or with their backs to the camera, a telltale sign that new lines were inserted after filming.
But the biggest disappointment in the retooling of “Artemis Fowl” is that it sacrifices the wicked charm of Colfer’s eight books on the altar of Disneyfication. It turns the character of Fowl, a deliciously amoral 12-year-old master criminal who could almost be considered a villain, into a cookie-cutter Harry Potter-type fantasy hero.
Newcomer Ferdia Shaw plays 12-year-old Artemis, living with his father (Colin Farrell) in a picturesque mansion on the coast of Ireland. Artemis is a super-smart, somewhat arrogant student who doesn’t know he comes from a long line of criminal masterminds, thinking his father deals in antiquities. In fact, his father steals priceless artifacts like the Rosetta Stone and the Book of Kells manuscript in order to “safeguard” them from harm. (“Officer, officer, I didn’t steal that watch! I was safeguarding it!”)
When his father is kidnapped, Artemis discovers that his disappearance is connected to a race of faeries living beneath the earth’s surface. There’s zero wonder in the film’s revelation that faeries (along with dwarfs, goblins and trolls) are real — the movie just sort of blurts it out as another plot point.
There’s little magic in the world of the faeries themselves, a grim sort of “Blade Runner”-esque neon-lit cityscape where pointy-eared cable news hosts discuss the goblin threat, and an elite team of faeries known as L.E.P. RECON (get it?) keeps the peace. The head of L.E.P. RECON is the gruff Commander Root, played by Dame Judi Dench. Director Kenneth Branagh, who also directed Dench in the much-better Shakespeare drama “All Is True,” owes the Dame a drink for agreeing to take part in all this.
Artemis captures a wayward L.E.P. RECON agent named Holly Short (Lara McDonnell) to help him in rescuing his father, which triggers Root and the L.E.P. RECON teams to lay siege to his mansion for much of the film. Colfer once described this scenario as “’Die Hard’ with faeries,” but the movie has none of the fun that that phrase suggests, in part because both Artemis and the faeries are presented as good guys. If there’s nobody to root against, there’s nobody to root for.
There is a mysterious, hissing villain, left mostly offstage to deal with in future sequels. Josh Gad appears as a dwarf thief, who screenwriters Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl require to supply all the comic relief in the film, as well as that intrusive voiceover narration. Some of the visuals of faeries zipping through the air probably would have looked great in IMAX 3D, but are ho-hum and derivative on the small screen.
The film makes a stab at suggesting this Artemis might grow into his literary role as a master criminal (mostly by putting on cool sunglasses and saying “I am a master criminal”). But there doesn’t seem to be an ounce of mischief in his heart, and even less in this frantic, paint-by-numbers movie.
