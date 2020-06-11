'Artemis' fowled: Disney dilutes Eoin Colfer's cheeky fantasy novels

If you haven’t read the “Artemis Fowl” books, you’ll have a hard time following the movie. If you have read the “Artemis Fowl” books, you’ll have a hard time liking the movie.

Once intended to be a big-screen heir to the “Harry Potter” franchise, the movie adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s best-selling fantasy novels is finally being released on Disney+ this Friday. At just over 90 minutes, it bears the scar tissue of a movie that was heavily reworked in post-production, with ungainly pacing, abrupt shifts in tone and an intrusive narrator trying valiantly to connect the scenes together into something resembling a story. There are entire scenes where nearly all of the dialogue is by characters who are off-screen or with their backs to the camera, a telltale sign that new lines were inserted after filming.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

But the biggest disappointment in the retooling of “Artemis Fowl” is that it sacrifices the wicked charm of Colfer’s eight books on the altar of Disneyfication. It turns the character of Fowl, a deliciously amoral 12-year-old master criminal who could almost be considered a villain, into a cookie-cutter Harry Potter-type fantasy hero.