'Another Round' serves up an intoxicating portrait of midlife angst

There have been a few movies, like “Leaving Las Vegas,” about characters drinking themselves to death. But what about movies about characters who try to drink themselves to life?
Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round” is a soulful drama about a middle-aged man who tries to rediscover the spark in his life. That he finds that spark at the bottom of a bottle — and that the film is honest but nonjudgmental about that — adds an intriguing wrinkle to a familiar story.
“Another Round” is now available to rent on video-on-demand sites like Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and Amazon Video.
Mads Mikkelsen turns down his considerable onscreen charisma to play Martin, a morose high school history teacher in a midlife funk. His wife Anika (Marie Bonnevie) works the night shift and is barely home. When she is, the couple barely speak more than when she’s gone. In the classroom, not only do Martin’s students ignore him, he’s stopped listening to what he has to say as well.
Out for a birthday dinner with three teachers, all fellow middle-aged males, the normally teetotalling Martin gets blitzed. The sight of the four drunken men laughing and wrestling good-naturedly in the street has a sweetness to it, especially knowing how sad Martin usually is.
One of the friends, the school’s science teacher (Magnus Millang) brings up an obscure scientific theory positing that human beings actually have a blood-alcohol level deficit in their bodies. In order to get to the proper creative and social equilibrium, this theory suggests, a person needs to hit a BAC of .5 (about three glasses of wine). The group’s literature teacher (Thomas Bo Larsen) notes that Ernest Hemingway ascribed to this theory, drinking steadily all day, and he wrote masterpieces!
Of course, if you’re using Ernest Hemingway as a role model for your personal conduct, you probably need to rethink that. Nevertheless, the four teachers give it a shot. Martin smuggles in bottles of vodka into school, and gives himself breathalyzer tests in the men’s bathroom to make sure he’s maintaining a .5 level.
And, for a while, it works. Martin is much more engaged and gregarious in class, and his students respond. At home, he's much more affectionate and open with the startled Anika. Things take a turn, though, when the men decide to push the envelope, experimenting to see what blood-alcohol level is their individual threshold between relaxed and out of control. Of course, what the teachers call “experimenting,” most people would call “alcoholism.”
Some of the consequences of their actions are tragic, some of them are quite funny, but “Another Round” isn’t an “addiction movie.” Instead, it’s a poignant and often exuberant movie about seeking that balance in life between who you want to be and who you have to be, your desires and your responsibilities.
In addition to conveying Martin’s struggles with a few deft minimalist strokes, Mikkelsen convincingly shows the physical and emotional effects of the various states of intoxication, from cheerfully buzzed to falling-down blotto. His training as a dancer likely came into play in the physical aspects of the performance, and especially in the final scene, which is one of the most joyful and satisfying endings I’ve seen in a movie this year. Everything in moderation, but “Another Round” is one worth drinking deeply.
