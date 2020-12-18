'Another Round' serves up an intoxicating portrait of midlife angst

Of course, if you’re using Ernest Hemingway as a role model for your personal conduct, you probably need to rethink that. Nevertheless, the four teachers give it a shot. Martin smuggles in bottles of vodka into school, and gives himself breathalyzer tests in the men’s bathroom to make sure he’s maintaining a .5 level.

And, for a while, it works. Martin is much more engaged and gregarious in class, and his students respond. At home, he's much more affectionate and open with the startled Anika. Things take a turn, though, when the men decide to push the envelope, experimenting to see what blood-alcohol level is their individual threshold between relaxed and out of control. Of course, what the teachers call “experimenting,” most people would call “alcoholism.”

Some of the consequences of their actions are tragic, some of them are quite funny, but “Another Round” isn’t an “addiction movie.” Instead, it’s a poignant and often exuberant movie about seeking that balance in life between who you want to be and who you have to be, your desires and your responsibilities.

In addition to conveying Martin’s struggles with a few deft minimalist strokes, Mikkelsen convincingly shows the physical and emotional effects of the various states of intoxication, from cheerfully buzzed to falling-down blotto. His training as a dancer likely came into play in the physical aspects of the performance, and especially in the final scene, which is one of the most joyful and satisfying endings I’ve seen in a movie this year. Everything in moderation, but “Another Round” is one worth drinking deeply.

