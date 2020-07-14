'An Unmarried Woman' showcased Jill Clayburgh's unmatched talent

As he does several times throughout the film, Mazursky keeps the camera in close on Clayburgh, letting her face do all the emotional work as she goes from disbelief to shock to anger to sadness. Clayburgh, a Broadway actress before her film career launched, is utterly unguarded in showing the wrecking ball that hits her life. A few scenes later, in a long conversation with her therapist, she confesses her loneliness in a way that’s simple and devastating. No wonder that so many viewers going through the divorce boom in the ‘70s saw themselves in Erica’s turmoil.

“An Unmarried Woman” follows Erica as, dazed, she picks herself up and starts putting the pieces of her life back together, adding new pieces to replace the ones gone. She tries her hand at the sexual liberation movement of the time, and there’s a very funny moment where Mazursky dissolves from casual conversation with an artist at her gallery (Alan Bates) directly into the couple dressing after a “nooner.” The sex is so casual and forgettable, it seems, that the film skips it altogether.

Surprisingly, Erica and that artist, Saul, find that they actually kind of like each other after the sex is over, and fall into a tender courtship. Erica is wary of getting too deep. While most romantic comedies present the heroine with a choice between two men, “An Unmarried Woman” presents Erica with a choice between Saul and herself.