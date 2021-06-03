AMC Fitchburg 18 to reopen Friday

AMC Fitchburg 18 will open to moviegoers on Friday after being dark for 15 months due to the pandemic, theater officials announced Thursday.

The theater on McKee Road, which includes Dane County’s only IMAX screen, was owned by New Vision Theatres when it closed in spring 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. New Vision permanently closed all of its locations last summer.

AMC Theatres had owned the Fitchburg location from 2010 to 2017, but had to sell the theater to New Vision to satisfy federal antitrust concerns, since AMC also owned AMC Madison 6. After New Vision commenced liquidation proceedings last July due to lost revenue brought about by the pandemic, AMC took over eight of the former New Vision theaters, and announced in April that it would reopen the Fitchburg location.