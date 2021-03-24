Amazon Prime's violent superhero show 'Invincible' doesn't pack enough of a punch

“Invincible” turns out to be a much darker and more violent show than expected, as Mark and the viewer learn about the more unsavory aspects of this comic book world. But the show’s disturbing subject matter is at odds with its attempts to imitate a cheerfully average, brightly colored, old-school animated series.

It can be (and often is) more shocking than something we’d watch after school. But it doesn’t go any deeper than shock. For example, there’s a lot of potential in the Omni-Man/Mark relationship — how can you live up to your dad’s standards when your dad is Superman? But that theme is not given much time to be explored, and does so without much tension or nuance.

The show has a massive voice acting cast, including not just Simmons and Yeun but Sandra Oh, Walton Goggins, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Mark Hamill and many more. But they’re all asked to give the sort of one-note performances you’d see in an old cartoon. Comedian Jason Mantzoukas is highly entertaining as the cocky superhero with the great name of Rex Splode, because at least the one note he keeps hitting is funny.