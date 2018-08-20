Whether it’s Wales, Iceland or Canada, the settings for most mystery shows on streaming services have one thing in common — bad weather. Cold and damp, the detectives are more likely to catch a cold as catch a killer.
Which is one reason why “Mystery Road,” which premiered its first season on Acorn on Monday, Aug. 20, is such a breath of fresh (and dry) air. The six-episode series is shot in the Australian outback, in a sparsely populated region in the western part of the continent known as the Kimberley.
The program makes great use of the setting with stunning widescreen cinematography. The gorgeous opening shot shows an abandoned Jeep in the middle of a vast desert under a kaleidoscopic night sky. In the second episode, there’s an overhead shot of hundreds of head of cattle milling around a pen, looking like tiny cells swimming in a microscope lens.
The mystery at the heart of the show is pretty compelling, too. “Mystery Road” is based on a pair of Aussie thriller movies, 2014’s “Mystery Road” and 2017’s “Goldstone,” which both played at the Wisconsin Film Festival. Aaron Pedersen plays Jay Swan, an Aboriginal police detective who treads uneasily between the white and indigenous populations of the Kimberley.
Wearing a white hat and denim shirt, Swan is clearly a throwback to a classic Western hero, with his Clint Eastwood squint and grimace. Pedersen isn’t well known to American audiences, but he’s a huge star in his native Australia, and you can see why.
“Mystery Road” pairs Pedersen with an Australian actress much better known to U.S. audiences, the terrific Judy Davis (“Barton Fink,” “The Dressmaker”). Davis plays Emma James, a police sergeant who’s also a member of a wealthy ranching family in the region.
Swan and James team up when two ranch hands disappear on the James’ family property, leaving behind that abandoned Jeep in the middle of the desert. As the detectives investigate, a murder is discovered, along with a lot of rather ugly criminal conspiracies going on beneath the surface in this remote area.
The mystery is engrossing, but I enjoyed “Mystery Road” just to see the rhythms of Davis and Pedersen acting onscreen together, and for those stunning desert landscapes. It’s a welcome geographical change-up for fans of mystery shows.
Also on streaming: Australian shows are big right now, as Hulu is premiering its own, the thriller miniseries “Safe Harbour,” which debuts Friday, Aug. 24. Five Australians on a sailing holiday come across a sinking boat filled with refugees. They agree to help tow it to shore, but then things go wrong, and the Australians begin to turn on each other.
Netflix has crushed it with romantic comedies lately. Following up on “Set It Up” is the charming teen romance “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.” Lara (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Contineo) play high school students who decide to pretend to date in order to make their exes jealous. And then, of course, they start falling for each other for real. It’s getting great reviews.
If you missed “La La Land” writer-director Damien Chazelle’s appearances at the UW-Madison last spring, the streaming site FilmStruck has a real treat. In addition to showing “La La Land,” Chazelle programmed a day of his favorite movies at the UW-Cinematheque, including the 1961 French documentary “Chronicle of a Summer.” FilmStruck filmed Chazelle’s post-show discussion of the film with UW Professor Kelley Conway at Vilas Hall, and it’s now available for viewing as an episode of “Masterclass” on FilmStruck.