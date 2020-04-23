Related to this story

A Netflix series predicted a global pandemic. It was dismissed as 'a show about the flu'

Not if but when. It's the rallying cry uttered over and over again by the doctors, scientists, humanitarian workers and public health officials profiled in "Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak." Structured like a globe-trotting thriller, the Netflix documentary series follows dedicated men and women on the front lines of the battle against the next devastating disease to ravage the human ...