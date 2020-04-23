In this age of social distancing, we have work meetings on the teleconferencing site Zoom, we watch movies together via Zoom, we even have virtual happy hours together on Zoom.

Now two Madisonians have made a movie on Zoom, with 10 of some of American Players Theatre’s top actors.

“Talk to Me,” a 15-minute short written by Curt Hanke and directed by Jack Whaley, posted online Wednesday night at talktomefilm.com. The filmmakers, who both work (from home, for now) at Shine United advertising agency in Madison, hope the film fills a void for theatergoers and raises some money for actors and stage workers who have had their livelihoods put on hold by the pandemic.

“I think our goal was to make a fun, uplifting piece of art for APT playgoers, and hopefully theater and content lovers at large,” Hanke said in an interview Wednesday (via Zoom, of course). “The takeaway from the film is that we’re all doing the best we can. There are things we can control and things we can’t.

“And one of the things that we can control is that we can continue to make art, we can continue to collaborate, we can continue to control our hearts and minds.”

The film intercuts a series of online sessions between a therapist (Tracy Michelle Arnold) counseling a variety of clients through quarantine. A longtime married couple (Colleen Madden and Jim Ridge) who had to cancel summer vacation plans are trying to do a “road trip at home,” but the husband isn’t too into it. A hypochondriac (Gavin Lawrence) thinks every symptom is a sign of the virus. A man (Marcus Truschinski) is reeling from a bad breakup (“What kind of person breaks up with someone by text while they’re out getting supplies for a pandemic?”)

In the end, the therapist turns to her own therapist (Jim DeVita) for a little solace. The message, delivered with a lot of humor and a little poignancy, is that self-isolation may be driving us all a little batty in our own ways, but we’re muddling through it together.

Hanke and Whaley have been batting around ideas for a film for over a year, without settling on anything definitive. But the germ of the idea of “Talk to Me,” of online couples’ therapy, caught fire in a hurry. Whaley knew a lot of the APT actors, and knew that several of them were couples, which made them a natural fit.

A week after that initial conversation, Hanke had a script ready. They had the actors on board for a table read the following week, and a few days later were “shooting” via Zoom. The entire process, from original idea to the film being posted online last night, took 27 days.

“It was like a streamroller,” Hanke said. “It happened so quickly. It was a creative outlet for all of us. We are all trying to find ways to have this creative light shine within us.”

Artists will say that limitations can sometimes spark the most creative solutions, and the limitations of shooting on Zoom sparked a lot of creativity, Whaley said. The actors had to not just perform, but act as their own location scouts, audio techs and wardrobe consultants. In one case, to make sure the audio was good enough, Whaley had to put a boom mic through the open window of one actor’s house.

As far as the performances, there was little that Whaley had to tell the accomplished actors, just the occasional nudge.

“They're such incredible talents that the the notes we gave were minimal,” Whaley said. “Kurt and I were just laughing throughout. Luckily, we had muted our audio.”

The film ends with a message to support stage actors and managers during the COVID-19 shutdown and a link to the Curtain Up fund. APT announced recently that it would postpone its summer 2020 season, and new dates have not yet been announced. The company employees 200 people and 50 independent contractors.

Whaley, who grew up going to American Players Theatre, said he’s happy to send any support to APT and other theatrical companies that he can.

“It’s something that so many people in the Midwest and across the country value,” Whaley said. “They’re such great people, their values are right on, so if we can support that in any way, we will.”

