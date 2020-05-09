A writer is born in funny and spiky 'How to Build a Girl'

Back in high school, there was a guy who went home on a Friday as a preppie — khakis, polo shirt with a turned-up collar, and came back Monday morning as a punk rocker — leather jacket, chains, spiked hair. Some classmates made fun of him for being an inauthentic poser, but as I think back on it now, I wonder. Maybe the preppie was the pose? Or maybe both were just steps on the way to figuring out who he really was.
The spiky and effervescent “How to Build a Girl” is about a teenage girl who picks up and discards personas on the way to finding herself. Written by Caitlin Moran, it's based on her semi-autobiographical novel and features another wonderful turn by Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart") in the lead role. It’s an utterly charming and very funny coming-of-age story about a girl who kept rewriting her story until the world was big enough to contain her.
The film is now available on video-on-demand for rental at Amazon Prime, Vudu and other sites.
When we first meet Johanna (Feldstein) she’s an awkward but giddily enthusiastic student in working-class Wolverhampton, England, in the early 1990s. She’s the sort of student who turns in 33 pages for a five-page assignment, and talks to the pictures of literary figures that cover her walls. (They talk back, with very funny cameos by Michael Sheen as Sigmund Freud and Sharon Horgan as Jo March, among others.)
Her love of writing inspires her to enter a competition to be a rock critic, and although her knowledge of popular music is limited (she reviews the “Annie” soundtrack), she’s a funny enough writer to get a second look from the jaded editors of the music magazine.
She rises through the ranks, gaining confidence with every record review. The meaner her reviews, the more attention she gets, and soon Johanna becomes notorious for her pithy takedowns. (“Hippies, be honest. There’s no such thing as a digeridoo player. That man is mooing down a pipe.”)
To match her new reputation as the Dorothy Parker of '90s alternative rock, she invents a new nom de plume for herself, Dolly Wilde, and struts around the clubs in a top hat and tails, as if the ringmaster of her own circus. Dolly can outwit and outdrink her all-male colleagues with ease. But, eventually, she yearns to outgrow being snarky and become something better — a real writer.
Moran’s script is full of clever lines (not always comprehensible to U.S. ears because of the Midlands accents), and director Coky Giedroyc (“Harlots") creates a surreal landscape to match Johanna/Dolly’s surreal inner life. Everything seems brighter, and seems to move a little faster than in the real world.
There was a moment where I feared “How To Build a Girl” would turn into a cautionary tale, that it would punish Johanna for her excesses both alcoholic and literary. But while she makes plenty of mistakes, and can be rather thoughtless, the film never holds her back. She keeps moving forward, vowing to do better the next time.
Feldstein is a force of nature in the lead role, guiding us through all of Johanna’s different personae, a young woman hungry to experience all that world has to offer her.
“I don’t think my adventure starts with a boy,” she tells the viewer. “I think my adventure starts with me.”
