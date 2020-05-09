A writer is born in funny and spiky 'How to Build a Girl'

Back in high school, there was a guy who went home on a Friday as a preppie — khakis, polo shirt with a turned-up collar, and came back Monday morning as a punk rocker — leather jacket, chains, spiked hair. Some classmates made fun of him for being an inauthentic poser, but as I think back on it now, I wonder. Maybe the preppie was the pose? Or maybe both were just steps on the way to figuring out who he really was.

The spiky and effervescent “How to Build a Girl” is about a teenage girl who picks up and discards personas on the way to finding herself. Written by Caitlin Moran, it's based on her semi-autobiographical novel and features another wonderful turn by Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart") in the lead role. It’s an utterly charming and very funny coming-of-age story about a girl who kept rewriting her story until the world was big enough to contain her.

The film is now available on video-on-demand for rental at Amazon Prime, Vudu and other sites.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.