A tale of two critics: Is 'Schmigadoon' for musical lovers or haters?

Rob: What did you think of the line the show walks in sending up the cultural stereotypes of a bygone era (Strong says of the townspeople: "It’s kind of modern — color-blind casting”) but doing so with such affection?

Lindsay: I mean, it’s sort of how I feel about musical theater. I adore “Carousel” while also recognizing that, when Julie Jordan sings a song about how abuse is kind of fine because Billy loves her! and he can’t help it! — that’s problematic. “South Pacific” is both anti-racist (“You’ve got to be carefully taught”) and pretty racist (“Bloody Mary”). But it gets to a point I make a lot about musicals, which is that they can be complex, and they can be about anything.

I wonder what musical references you specifically got? And did it matter?

Rob: I’m sure I missed a whole bunch — like calling a local business “Hammerstein & Sons” was so obvious it was like they were throwing viewers like me a bone to feel smart. But I think even if you are only casually aware of old-fashioned musicals, it captures the general feel of them — the colors, the energy, etc. — that you get the reference even if your only reference point for “Hello Dolly!” is the clip in “Wall-E.”