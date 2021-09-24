A tale of two critics: 'Dear Evan Hansen,' what happened?

But the challenge of putting that onscreen I think starts with the fact that in film, the audience is already at more of a remove. You’ve got a screen between you already, where in the theater it’s a live, in-the-moment art and the screens that pop up behind Evan are in contrast to that.

I wonder how we relate to Evan differently on a screen vs. in the theater, when he’s right there in front of us, apologizing and fidgeting. Did you feel for him?

Rob: Um, I felt he was a monster? Which may be what you’re getting at about the intimacy of live theater vs. film. At times I felt he was a relatable monster. But part of the problem with the movie is that Ben Platt seems to have imported his stage performance wholesale onto the screen, and director Steven Chbosky has put it front and center in all its twitchy, fidgeting intensity.

There were moments that I felt for him, walking down the school halls all by himself, and in a weird way the fact that he was the only one singing in a crowd helped dramatize that sense of isolation, of being out of step with everyone around you. But the performance felt very external, a bundle of tics and gestures, and didn’t let me inside.

And that seems key, because you have to empathize with Evan to forgive him for what he does. Which is really unforgivable.