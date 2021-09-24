A tale of two critics: 'Dear Evan Hansen,' what happened?

On Broadway, “Dear Evan Hansen” was a phenomenon. The musical about an anxious teen whose loneliness propels him into a duplicitous relationship with the family of a classmate won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Actor for Ben Platt. (The national touring production is scheduled to come to the Overture Center next May.)
Now there’s a movie, opening in theaters Friday, and the reaction has not been so rapturous, to put it mildly. Platt reprises his role as Evan, with Julianne Moore as his mother and Amy Adams as the mother of the troubled classmate, Connor Murphy.
It seemed like a good opportunity for another installment of “A Tale of Two Critics,” in which Cap Times features editor/movie critic Rob Thomas and food editor/arts writer Lindsay Christians banter about culture.
Rob: Lindsay, would you want to start off by giving a sense of what a cultural phenomenon “Dear Evan Hansen” is as a musical, as well as the challenges it faced in becoming a feature film?
Lindsay: “Dear Evan Hansen” premiered in 2015 when things “going viral” and blowing up on social media was definitely a thing, but maybe a newer thing? It was one of the first musicals to really put the effects of social media on stage. We get the sense of Evan’s anxiety and isolation not only in real life, but also in this larger context of social media chatter on Facebook. (Notice that it’s Facebook, right, and not Snapchat or Instagram or TikTok. This is a 2015 show.)
But the challenge of putting that onscreen I think starts with the fact that in film, the audience is already at more of a remove. You’ve got a screen between you already, where in the theater it’s a live, in-the-moment art and the screens that pop up behind Evan are in contrast to that.
I wonder how we relate to Evan differently on a screen vs. in the theater, when he’s right there in front of us, apologizing and fidgeting. Did you feel for him?
Rob: Um, I felt he was a monster? Which may be what you’re getting at about the intimacy of live theater vs. film. At times I felt he was a relatable monster. But part of the problem with the movie is that Ben Platt seems to have imported his stage performance wholesale onto the screen, and director Steven Chbosky has put it front and center in all its twitchy, fidgeting intensity.
There were moments that I felt for him, walking down the school halls all by himself, and in a weird way the fact that he was the only one singing in a crowd helped dramatize that sense of isolation, of being out of step with everyone around you. But the performance felt very external, a bundle of tics and gestures, and didn’t let me inside.
And that seems key, because you have to empathize with Evan to forgive him for what he does. Which is really unforgivable.
Lindsay: Yeah, I was wondering how you might see this differently as a parent. But also — this is totally a pet peeve of mine with stage-to-film musicals — they take the ensemble away.
And they cut the parents so much. In the musical, the opening number is “Anybody Have A Map?” It goes back and forth between Evan and his mom and the Murphys. Connor clearly, obviously, comes off as a jerk, and the moms are flailing, both trying so hard to connect with their teens.
Cutting that opener removes the connection between Evan’s family and Connor’s, while the trim of another great song — “Disappear” — takes out the connection between Evan and Connor. Evan feels in some ways like he IS Connor, that they were the same, and the things he does to make sure Connor is seen and remembered are clearly on his own behalf.
Instead here we have a new song for the Alana character (played by Amandla Stenberg), “Anonymous Ones.” Basically the tension between the families, and the close identification between Evan and Connor, got dropped in this translation, and I don’t think it serves the story. Although I did like seeing a lot from Alana, I liked her character. And her song is beautiful.
Rob: For me, the high points of the movie almost invariably involve other actors besides Platt. Who I like just fine, he was a charmer in “Pitch Perfect.” But I just think his performance is all wrong, especially if you’re going to focus on Evan and isolate him like that.
Much has been made of how Platt is 27 playing a high school student, but honestly, I got used to that after a while. It’s almost a Hollywood tradition at this point to have actors in the late 20s play high school students (29-year-old Olivia Newton-John in "Grease", etc.)
Lindsay: So I don’t think I agree that Platt’s performance was the problem. I think he’s a really talented actor, and he captures Evan’s overwhelming anxiety and self-loathing powerfully. It looks different when you train a camera on it and zoom in, versus on a stage full of people — but to your point, that is the “importing wholesale” that didn’t work for you, yeah?
Rob: Yeah, I felt it needed to be modulated. And I would see performers around him who are more seasoned screen actors (Julianne Moore is incredible for “So Big, So Small”) figure out how big (or how small) to play for the camera.
But I don’t want to dwell too much on Platt’s performance, because I think the bigger problem is that “Dear Evan Hansen” puts this very melodramatic plot about secrets and misunderstandings onto a realistic story about mental health and teen suicide, and it just doesn’t feel good. Instead of riding the emotional ups and downs of the story, I felt this sense of dread for the inevitable painful reveal that was coming, and the sense that it just all seemed so ... wrong. Insensitive on multiple levels.
I have to say the last 20 minutes of the movie, post-reveal, were actually my favorite and I think finally hit the tone the movie had been striving for all along.
Lindsay: Something got lost between stage and screen and I honestly blame the frame. I did want to say that I love Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s score; it’s brilliant. They write a helluva anthem ("You Will Be Found") and their duets are so powerful.
Here’s the thing. This musical to me had some of the same problems “Sweeney Todd” did — where it’s almost like the makers of the film want to downplay the fact that it’s a musical, so they pare down the songs and get rid of the ensemble. Like in “Rent,” when they had people speak the stuff they sang onstage. Compare this with “The Prom,” which is like, WE ARE A MUSICAL and we’re proud of it and we embrace that form.
Great musicals work, and when you take out half of what makes them work in order to “adapt” them for this format, you can suck the life right out of them.
Rob: I completely agree with you. I really like the director Steven Chbosky and think that in previous films, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and the underrated “Wonder,” he has a good touch with stories like these about alienated teens and kids.
But this movie seemed almost embarrassed to be a musical.
Lindsay: Exactly.