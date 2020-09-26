A small-time actor runs a big-time con on 'Narrowsburg'

Film festivals run on high hopes — hopes by filmmakers that their movies will make it big, hopes by distributors that they’ll find the next hit, hopes by audiences that they’ll discover a great movie before anyone else. Collecting all that optimism in an enclosed space can make for a heady, charged atmosphere that tends to warp perceptions. Most film lovers have had the experience of revisiting a beloved festival favorite in the cold light of day and wondering what all the fuss was about.
Martha Shane’s entertaining documentary “Narrowsburg” documents how one quaint little town in upstate New York got swept up in “festival fever” with the help of a charismatic con man. The film has its Madison premiere this week courtesy of the UW Cinematheque free film series. Send an email to cinema.wisc.edu with "NARROWSBURG" in the subject line to get a free screening link.
A one-block town deep in the Catskills, Narrowsburg would seem like an unlikely location to be a hub of indie film distribution. But when a big-talking criminal-turned-actor named Richard Castellano blew into town in the late 1990s with his wife Jocelyn, the townsfolk were receptive to his claims that he could turn Narrowsburg into the “Sundance of the East.”
Castellano’s claim to fame was a role in the 1998 Robert De Niro-Billy Crystal comedy “Analyze This,” and one resident tells how Jocelyn would often interrupt Richard to tell him that “Bobby” was on the phone. It’s not clear how many really believe Castellano had a direct line to De Niro, but it was exciting to think so.
By all accounts, the inaugural Narrowsburg International Independent Film Festival (yes it was international and independent, so you know it was big) went off fine, attracting a few films and a couple of minor celebrities to the little town.
Then Castellano envisioned shooting a mobster comedy in Narrowsburg called “Four Deadly Reasons,” using the locals as actors, and everyone really got starstruck. By the time it was over, several residents had given their life savings to Castellano, he was in jail for fraud, and all they had to show for it was 15 minutes of film that didn’t even feature the town.
Shane has been collecting interviews for the film for a decade, and gets access to all the players in the story, including, surprisingly Jocelyn and Richard (who died in 2015). Jocelyn plays the part of the unwitting accomplice, while Richard continues the string of self-aggrandizing braggadocio that we’ve seen in archival clips. He’s so convincing that one almost can’t help but like him; as one writer who wrote about the case says, “I don’t think his charisma was entirely due to fraud.”
Shane shoots many of her interviews with the subjects in movie theaters, a second image of their faces projected on a screen behind them, heightening the blurry line between movie dreams and reality. She also wittily draws from Richard’s low-rent mobster films as “re-enactments” of the events, and drops in an occasional classic movie clip (particularly and appropriately from “The Music Man”) to illustrate the movie’s themes.
It’s this generous approach that makes “Narrowsburg” less of a true crime story and more of a Hollywood story. Really, who doesn’t love a movie about a charismatic hero who inspires the good-hearted folks of a small town to greatness? We just need a severe rewrite of the third act.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!