A small-time actor runs a big-time con on 'Narrowsburg'

Castellano’s claim to fame was a role in the 1998 Robert De Niro-Billy Crystal comedy “Analyze This,” and one resident tells how Jocelyn would often interrupt Richard to tell him that “Bobby” was on the phone. It’s not clear how many really believe Castellano had a direct line to De Niro, but it was exciting to think so.

By all accounts, the inaugural Narrowsburg International Independent Film Festival (yes it was international and independent, so you know it was big) went off fine, attracting a few films and a couple of minor celebrities to the little town.

Then Castellano envisioned shooting a mobster comedy in Narrowsburg called “Four Deadly Reasons,” using the locals as actors, and everyone really got starstruck. By the time it was over, several residents had given their life savings to Castellano, he was in jail for fraud, and all they had to show for it was 15 minutes of film that didn’t even feature the town.