When movie magic is celebrated at the Oscars ceremony Sunday night, think about Paul Miller working in his Madison living room, helping to make it all happen.
The Madison software developer won his own Academy Award just two weeks ago.
Miller, 48, received a Scientific and Technical Achievement Award Feb. 9 at a ceremony held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
With all of the glamour and the cameras, “It was a little surreal,” said his wife, Erin Longmire, who accompanied him to the black-tie gala emceed by actor-producer David Oyelowo.
Miller’s work, though, is focused on making the fabrications of Hollywood feel real. The Academy honored him for the “software design, principal engineering and continued innovation” of the Silhouette rotoscope and paint system – a computer program used by digital artists in the post-production of countless movies, including contenders for this year’s Best Picture and Best Special Effects awards.
Rotoscoping has been around for a century, employed from the early days of animation well into the digital age.
But today it is used in nearly every shot in a studio film. The technique allows digital film artists to trace or cut out objects or characters, then place them against a different background. Next the artists can “paint” each frame to remove background wires, rigs and other unwanted images, such as the tracking markers used for computer-generated imagery.
The labor-intensive process was made much easier by the creation 15 years ago of Silhouette FX software by Miller and his three partners, including Perry Kivolowitz, chairman of the computer science department at Carthage College in Kenosha, who won his own Technical Achievement Award in 1996. (Marco Paolini, who lives in Maryland, also won a Sci-Tech Award alongside Miller for Silhouette’s “efficient, artist-friendly workflow design.”)
The software Miller wrote for Silhouette was “100 percent” done in Madison, he said. But feedback has come from digital artists around the world.
“That’s what drives me. Yes, I get paid for what I do, but it’s being able to help out the artists who are working day in and day out,” he said. “That gives me a sense of pride.”
Lured back by a beer
Miller grew up in Franklin County, Virginia – known as both the “moonshine capital of the world” and the birthplace of stock car racing (his brother Marc is a well-known professional race car driver).
In grade school, Miller was so bored by elementary math that his teachers sent him to figure out how to use the TRS-80 computer in the library. A year later, his parents gave him his own Atari 400.
In seventh grade, he got an IBM PC clone, and had his first program published in a computer magazine, with many to follow. By age 14, Miller moved to an Amiga 1000, bought with money he earned mowing lawns and making a video for a local manufacturer. His sophomore year of high school he won first prize at the International Science Fair for his computer-aided molecular modeling program.
Miller left college at Virginia Tech after a short time to take a job, and by 1992 came to Madison to write Amiga software for a company founded by Kivolowitz, which operated out of a chilly Fitchburg warehouse garage.
“We had space heaters all over the place,” Miller said. “Coming from Virginia, with more temperate winters, I was not used to that.”
Sitting in a corner was a purple box – a Silicon Graphics Indigo work station, which became the workhorse for movie post-production in the 1990s.
Miller was intrigued, and within four months had written code for Elastic Reality, which became the de facto morphing software of the day. It was quickly scooped up for movies such as “Titanic” and “Forrest Gump,” as well as TV shows “The Flash” and “Weird Science.”
Elastic Reality was bought by Boston-based Avid Technology and Miller moved to Boston for two years, but big-city life was not for him.
“With my work, I could have moved to anywhere in the world” after that, he said. But he returned to Madison because he liked the city – and the Black Diamond Porter from the now-gone J.T. Whitney’s restaurant.
“That beer was the reason I moved back to Madison. Absolutely true,” Miller said.
‘King Kong’ a revelation
He and Kivolowitz created Profound Effects, a precursor to Silhouette FX. Soon, by combining rotoscoping and paint in one easy-to-use software, Silhouette FX was born.
The first time the artists for the 2005 movie “King Kong” showed Miller what they could do with Silhouette, he was awestruck.
“It had been a while since I saw raw footage for a movie. They sent over their work that they had done on this one shot, and I thought, ‘There are 600 shots (used) in this thing,’” he said.
“When you see software that you wrote being used way beyond what you imagined — and it’s working — that’s a good sense of accomplishment.”
Miller now works out of the Far West Side home he shares with Longmire, a lobbyist, and their blended family of five children, ages 4-13.
His office is decorated with family photos and movie posters, autographed by digital artists who use Silhouette. But his favorite spot to work is the living room couch with his laptop.
A World War II history buff and former amateur pilot, Miller founded a Madison meet-up group about 15 years ago that’s focused on software and today has more than 2,000 members. He also helped found the Madworks Coworking space.
As a member of the Visual Effects Society, he gets screeners for movies and can cast votes for visual effects awards during Oscar season.
He didn’t get an Oscar statuette himself – but an impressive certificate that’s given out to Sci-Tech winners. That puts Miller among the Wisconsin names who have been honored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences: from film pioneer Orson Welles to actors Spencer Tracy and Don Ameche, writer-director Eric Simonson, “La La Land” film composer Justin Hurwitz, and many more.
This year’s Oscar nominees include Appleton-born Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”) and Neenah High School graduate Phil Johnston (“Ralph Breaks the Internet”) — plus movies that used Silhouette software, such as “Black Panther,” “Infinity Wars” and “First Man.”
Thinking back to his Academy Awards dinner, Miller says he was so nervous he can’t even remember what he ate. But his wife will try to re-create the menu on Sunday when the couple host an Oscar party for friends.
“We watch the Oscars every year,” Miller said. “This will be our first time making it into a party.”