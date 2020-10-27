'A Girl Missing' is an aggravating puzzle movie where the pieces don't fit

In a separate, alternating storyline, Tsutsui plays Ichiko, a kindly nurse who tends to an elderly woman and is friendly with her patients’ two granddaughters, a cheerful teenager named Saki (Miyu Ogawa) and a shy college student named Motoko (Mikako Ichikawa). Motoko, in particular, dotes on Ichiko in ways that may be more than friendly.

Ichiko’s bond with the family is severely tested when Ichiko’s troubled nephew Tatsuo (Ren Sudo) kidnaps Saki after Ichiko introduces the two to each other. Saki is later found unharmed and Tatsuo is arrested, and the film seems strangely uninterested in the missing-girl subplot, particularly since it’s called “A Missing Girl.” Instead, the focus is on Ichiko, wracked with guilt for introducing the two, and fearful that she’ll be fired if Saki’s mother finds out.

For the longest time, I thought Ichiko and Risa were twin sisters both played by Tsutsui. But it turns out that they’re actually the same person, and the Risa storyline is happening several weeks after the Ichiko storyline. The narrative thrust of “A Girl Missing” seems to be finding out what happened to the empathetic Ichiko to turn her into the unhinged Risa.