A Chinese immigrant makes her destiny in Western 'Thousand Pieces of Gold'

The 1991 Western “Thousand Pieces of Gold” takes place over a decade after slavery ended. But in telling the story of a Chinese immigrant sold and unwillingly relocated to the frontier, Nancy Kelly’s film is a love story about immigrants in America that’s just as relevant today as it was almost 30 years ago. To paraphrase George Orwell, all people in America are free. But some are more free than others.
Kelly financed a sparkling digital restoration of her lush and romantic film, and after making a festival run last fall, the film is available for rental online as part of the Virtual Cinema program. The $12 rental fee will be split equally between the UW-Madison's Cinematheque series and Kino Lorber.
The film features a magnetic lead performance by Rosalind Chao (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) as Lalu, an immigrant from northern China who is sold off by her impoverished father with nary a backward glance. She’s shipped halfway around the world to America, where a “wife trader” named Jim (Dennis Dun of “Big Trouble in Little China”) takes her to a mining town in Oregon to meet the husband who purchased her. She’s renamed “China Polly,” because the locals don’t want to bother learning her name.
Her "husband" is Hong King (Michael Paul Chan), a cruel saloon owner who plans to prostitute out his new bride to make back the money he spent on her. She rebels, and finds an unlikely ally in Charley, the white co-owner of the bar. He’s played by a before-he-was-famous Chris Cooper, full of charm and conviction as a man whose good intentions are sometimes waylaid by drink.
Lalu ends up part of a love rectangle with three other men (Jim, feeling shame at leaving Lalu in such dire circumstances, makes plans to buy her back). But while the romance with Charley is a central engine of the plot (based on a novel by Ruthanne Lum McCunn and inspired by a true story), the focus is really on Lalu herself.
Although stranded in a strange country, not knowing the language, and fending off the hostile intentions of racist white settlers, Lalu quickly proves to be a strong and resourceful woman. Chao imbues her with gravity and an innate decency, looking for the good in even the worst of circumstances.
Kelly was an Idaho ranch hand before she became a filmmaker, and her love of the region comes through in the gorgeously composed shots of mountain vistas and pristine valley lakes. She has an empathetic approach to her characters that seems to reflect Lalu’s — even the villainous Hong King seems redeemable, or at least understandable as an immigrant who had to become cruel to survive.
If “Thousand Pieces of Gold” were remade today, Lalu might have chosen Jim instead of Charley, as the suggestion that a white man “saves” a Chinese woman feels a little retrograde in 2020. But their relationship is a true story, and one look at the determination in Chao’s eyes and the message is clear: Lalu saves herself.
