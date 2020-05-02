A Chinese immigrant makes her destiny in Western 'Thousand Pieces of Gold'

Lalu ends up part of a love rectangle with three other men (Jim, feeling shame at leaving Lalu in such dire circumstances, makes plans to buy her back). But while the romance with Charley is a central engine of the plot (based on a novel by Ruthanne Lum McCunn and inspired by a true story), the focus is really on Lalu herself.

Although stranded in a strange country, not knowing the language, and fending off the hostile intentions of racist white settlers, Lalu quickly proves to be a strong and resourceful woman. Chao imbues her with gravity and an innate decency, looking for the good in even the worst of circumstances.

Kelly was an Idaho ranch hand before she became a filmmaker, and her love of the region comes through in the gorgeously composed shots of mountain vistas and pristine valley lakes. She has an empathetic approach to her characters that seems to reflect Lalu’s — even the villainous Hong King seems redeemable, or at least understandable as an immigrant who had to become cruel to survive.

If “Thousand Pieces of Gold” were remade today, Lalu might have chosen Jim instead of Charley, as the suggestion that a white man “saves” a Chinese woman feels a little retrograde in 2020. But their relationship is a true story, and one look at the determination in Chao’s eyes and the message is clear: Lalu saves herself.

