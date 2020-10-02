'A Call to Spy' is a low-key spy drama about women at war

Watching “A Call to Spy,” it struck me how many films about female spies (“La Femme Nikita,” “Red Sparrow”) start with the women as ingenues, learning the ropes with the help of an older, male agent.
There’s none of that in “A Call to Spy,” a refreshing and engrossing World War II drama that focuses on the heroic exploits of three real-life women working against the Nazis in German-occupied France. They may have to learn the rules of a dangerous game, but they do it on their own in the field, and prove to be quick studies.
“A Call to Spy” is now available to rent through Amazon, Apple Video, VUDU and other streaming services.
In addition to focusing on three female leads, the movie is notable for being almost entirely female-driven behind the camera as well. Lydia Dean Pilcher is the first-time director, and Sarah Megan Thomas, who wrote the sizzling financial thriller “Equity” a couple of years ago, wrote the screenplay and stars as Virginia Hall.
Hall is a crackerjack American wire operator working for the British (before the United States officially entered the war after Pearl Harbor). She dreams of becoming a diplomat, but Washington denies her requests, likely because she’s a woman. Hall also has a wooden leg, and the film handles her disability with frankness. It’s just what it is.
As the Nazis encroached upon England, Prime Minister Winston Churchill had the idea to deploy small teams of saboteurs behind enemy lines to monitor communications, disrupt supply lines and build up a network of home-grown resistance. It was dangerous work, and a third of the spies sent over were killed. And it was the sort of spycraft that Britain had never really tried before, and were learning as they go.
Reasoning that women would be as underestimated and overlooked as, frankly, they were everywhere else in the 1940s, the new Special Operations Executive spy agency enlisted a lot of women to join the fight. While Maurice Buckmaster (Linus Roache) is the official spymaster in charge of the SOE, the unofficial head of the spy ring is his assistant Vera Atkins (Stana Katic). Ian Fleming supposedly based Miss Moneypenny on Atkins.
The third woman the movie focuses on is Noor Inayat Kahn (Radhike Apte), a Muslim wireless operator who is a pacifist, but also wants to prove her worth to British society. That all three women are to some degree outsiders (Atkins is of Romanian Jewish descent and fearful of being deported), and that they use that to their advantage as spies, is a strong undercurrent of the film.
“A Call to Spy” starts slow, but builds interest after the first half hour after Noor and Khan infiltrate France and began executing operations. The production values are on the modest level of a “Masterpiece Theatre” series, but the low-key tone suits the film, and there are moments of genuine suspense throughout.
Thomas the screenwriter gives Thomas the actress some great tough-guy lines to work with (told that the Nazis won’t go easy on her because she’s a woman, she snarls “I won’t go easy on them.”) When a mission to blow up an ammo dump goes as planned, and she turns her face away from the blast and toward the camera, her face radiates with fierce joy.
But this was a fight in the shadows with more failures than successes, and the successes were often small and incremental against the encroaching Nazi machine. “A Call to Spy” doesn’t sugarcoat that reality while honoring its three unlikely heroes.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!