'A Call to Spy' is a low-key spy drama about women at war

As the Nazis encroached upon England, Prime Minister Winston Churchill had the idea to deploy small teams of saboteurs behind enemy lines to monitor communications, disrupt supply lines and build up a network of home-grown resistance. It was dangerous work, and a third of the spies sent over were killed. And it was the sort of spycraft that Britain had never really tried before, and were learning as they go.

Reasoning that women would be as underestimated and overlooked as, frankly, they were everywhere else in the 1940s, the new Special Operations Executive spy agency enlisted a lot of women to join the fight. While Maurice Buckmaster (Linus Roache) is the official spymaster in charge of the SOE, the unofficial head of the spy ring is his assistant Vera Atkins (Stana Katic). Ian Fleming supposedly based Miss Moneypenny on Atkins.

The third woman the movie focuses on is Noor Inayat Kahn (Radhike Apte), a Muslim wireless operator who is a pacifist, but also wants to prove her worth to British society. That all three women are to some degree outsiders (Atkins is of Romanian Jewish descent and fearful of being deported), and that they use that to their advantage as spies, is a strong undercurrent of the film.