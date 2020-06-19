'7500' is a midair hostage thriller that flies into nowhere

Then the cabin door bursts open. Several terrorists armed with knives made of broken glass are trying to take control of the plane. A violent scuffle ends with Tobias, a severely injured captain and an unconscious terrorist inside the cockpit while the other three are locked outside with the passengers.

In the first half of the film, Vollrath is meticulous in building suspense as these events unfold. There’s no music, and the camera never leaves that cockpit. Tobias can only see what’s going on in the back of the plane through a small security monitor, and his limited perspective about what’s happening adds to the tension.

Gordon-Levitt capably carries much of the film on his shoulders, as Tobias struggles to maintain control of the situation. Unfortunately, “7500” hits a fever pitch about halfway through and stays there, with lots of screaming and bloody violence.