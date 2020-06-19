'7500' is a midair hostage thriller that flies into nowhere

In 2016, German director Patrick Vollrath made a tense Oscar-nominated half-hour short film called “Everything Will Be Okay,” about a divorced dad taking his young daughter on their scheduled weekly outing. Vollrath slowly builds tension as the girl realizes that something is very wrong, and her father is planning something drastic that will change both their lives.
Now Vollrath has made his first feature film, “7500,” which premiered Friday on Amazon Prime. While the scenario is completely different, Vollrath uses the same techniques — close quarters, two characters, low-key realism. It would have made another great short film, but there’s not quite enough here to sustain a 90-minute feature.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, in his first film since 2016’s “Snowden,” plays Tobias Ellis, an American pilot living in Germany with his partner Gozce (Aylin Tezel) and their young son. “7500” takes place entirely in the cramped cockpit of an Airbus 319 scheduled to fly from Berlin to Paris. For the first 10 or 15 minutes, the flight is entirely routine, as we watch Ellis and the captain (Carlo Kitzlinger) go through the meticulous details of prep and takeoff.
Then the cabin door bursts open. Several terrorists armed with knives made of broken glass are trying to take control of the plane. A violent scuffle ends with Tobias, a severely injured captain and an unconscious terrorist inside the cockpit while the other three are locked outside with the passengers.
In the first half of the film, Vollrath is meticulous in building suspense as these events unfold. There’s no music, and the camera never leaves that cockpit. Tobias can only see what’s going on in the back of the plane through a small security monitor, and his limited perspective about what’s happening adds to the tension.
Gordon-Levitt capably carries much of the film on his shoulders, as Tobias struggles to maintain control of the situation. Unfortunately, “7500” hits a fever pitch about halfway through and stays there, with lots of screaming and bloody violence.
Those histrionics end up exhausting the viewer, especially when it’s increasingly obvious that the film has run out of ideas. An attempt to create a bond between Tobias and the youngest terrorist in the group (Omid Memar) is just not convincing. And did I mention that Gozce is one of the flight attendants trapped back in the cabin? It's a potentially interesting subplot that the film almost immediately discards.
“7500” seems to be aiming to be the airborne equivalent of “Captain Phillips,” a realistic hostage drama that avoids “Die Hard”-style action beats. But once it achieves maximum altitude, it doesn’t have anywhere to go.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!