2021 Oscar Live Action Shorts grapple with big issues

One of the great mysteries of the 2021 Academy Awards was how Pedro Almodovar’s wonderful “The Human Voice,” with a show-stopping performance by Tilda Swinton as a wounded ex-lover, was overlooked.
Perhaps the voters thought it would be unfair to include one of the titans of world cinema, paired with one of the world’s great actresses, in a category that often serves as a launching pad for up and coming filmmakers. In any case, the five nominees who made the cut are all worthy contenders, each grappling with social issues in a different way.
The five films are all being presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Marcus Point Cinemas, and can also be streamed online.
My favorite of the five is Tomer Shushan’s haunting “White Eye,” which was shot in a single, 20-minute take. The film follows an Israeli man named Omer (Daniel Gad) who happens upon his stolen bike locked up on a street corner.
His quest for justice leads him to an Eritrean immigrant worker named Yunes (Dawit Tekelaeb), who insists he didn’t steal the bike but bought it from a street vendor to take his young daughter to and from school. Skeptical, Omer calls the police, escalating matters to an unforeseen and tragic outcome.
The momentum of the single take, in addition to being technically impressive, underscores the feeling that Omer has set in motion of chain of events that he is powerless to stop. The film also ends with a devastatingly perfect final shot.
“If only he had ___, he’d still be alive today.” How many times have we heard some variation on that phrase in discussing a police shooting of a Black man, suggesting that if the victim had somehow done something differently, they could have survived?
“Two Distant Strangers,” by “Daily Show” writer Travon Free, is a comic satire of that idea, falling halfway between “Groundhog Day” and “Get Out.” Carter (rapper Joey Badass in a very appealing performance) is a graphic designer who wakes up in the apartment of a one-night stand, and just wants to get home to his dog. But he’s accosted along the way by a brutal cop (Andrew Howard) who ends up killing him.
And then Carter wakes up again in the same bed, and again has to try to get home alive. There’s comedy in the increasingly elaborate ways Carter tries to avoid his fate, and how fate always finds a way to thwart him. But they are laughs that stick in the throat, underscoring the sense of hopelessness that Black people feel in an America that won’t face its systemic racism. The film ends with a long list of names of Black people killed by police and, as we’ve sadly seen in Minneapolis, the list continues to grow.
Elvira Lind’s “The Letter Room” has the highest-profile cast, with Oscar Isaac (who is married to Lind) playing a lonely corrections officer named Richard who is assigned to mail inspection, making sure that prisoners’ mail doesn’t contain anything dangerous or objectionable.
Reading the love letters sent to one death row inmate, Richard becomes concerned for the sender’s well-being and decides to seek her out. Isaac is probably too young (and, let’s face it, too hot) to play the sad-sack Richard, but his empathy toward even the most unlovable inmates in his charge is touching.
Farah Bulsi’s “The Present” is a simple, perhaps too slight, but undeniably heartbreaking look at the life of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation. The film follows a father (Saleh Bakri) who takes his young daughter (Maryam Kanj) shopping to buy an anniversary gift for her mother.
The father is humiliated before his daughter by Israeli soldiers at the checkpoints they must pass through, and as the father struggles to keep his temper under control, we fear the day will end in disaster. Instead, Bulsi lets his film sort of taper off, a more realistic but less satisfying resolution.
Doug Roland’s “Feeling Through,” on the other hand, goes for a warm-and-fuzzy ending it doesn’t quite earn. Homeless teen Tereek (Steven Prescod) comes across a deaf and blind man named Artie (Robert Tarango) stranded at a bus stop and reluctantly agrees to help him get home.
The performances are strong (Tarango is deaf and blind in real life) and the bond is affecting, but the film lays on its sentimentality a little too thick. At times, Artie seems less like a real person and more like a saintly reminder to Tereek (and the viewer) of the importance of helping others.