2021 Oscar Live Action Shorts grapple with big issues

The momentum of the single take, in addition to being technically impressive, underscores the feeling that Omer has set in motion of chain of events that he is powerless to stop. The film also ends with a devastatingly perfect final shot.

“If only he had ___, he’d still be alive today.” How many times have we heard some variation on that phrase in discussing a police shooting of a Black man, suggesting that if the victim had somehow done something differently, they could have survived?

“Two Distant Strangers,” by “Daily Show” writer Travon Free, is a comic satire of that idea, falling halfway between “Groundhog Day” and “Get Out.” Carter (rapper Joey Badass in a very appealing performance) is a graphic designer who wakes up in the apartment of a one-night stand, and just wants to get home to his dog. But he’s accosted along the way by a brutal cop (Andrew Howard) who ends up killing him.