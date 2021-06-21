Monona Community Festival returns with promise of Madison's largest fireworks display

In another sign that things are returning to normal, the Monona Community Festival will return July 2-4 with the promise of Madison’s largest fireworks display.

The free festival in Winnequah Park, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will feature live music, a beer garden, food carts and an art fair as well as carnival rides and kids’ entertainment.

Also returning are the Wisconsin “wife carry” championship, where competitors carry their partner through an obstacle course, and a keg toss, as well as a new “Monsters of Monona” strongman competition.

Fireworks will be launched from the softball diamonds between Monona Pool and Winnequah School at 9:20 p.m. on July 4. Seating in the surrounding park is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information is available at www.mononafestival.com.

The Monona fireworks display will be the area’s second in as many nights.

Festival Foods and Big Top Events plan to launch fireworks from Breese Stevens Field on July 3 as part of a ticketed event featuring music, food and drinks in place of the traditional Shake the Lake festival, which was canceled last year.

