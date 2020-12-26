Margot Peters on murder, cancer, biographies and leaving nothing unfinished

“I just love her. I’m so interested in her and I just live 12 miles away from her,” said Peters, who has a photo of Niedecker on the wall, just to the right of her computer screen. “I do have fun with my biographies. I don’t ever use outlines or pre-plan. I just start it. I’ve had some wonderful adventures and I’ve met some wonderful people.”

Wausau native

Born in Wausau, she and her mother, who was the society editor at the Wausau Daily Record-Herald, lived with Margot’s grandmother who was “often in a rage,” which led Peters to publish in 2017 a childhood memoir that cast Peters as a detective to try and learn more about the source of her grandmother’s psyche.

Peters earned a scholarship to attend a prestigious girl’s high school in Milwaukee for two years but she returned to Wausau for her senior year and two years at the local extension college. She then headed to UW-Madison where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

She spent three years at Northland College in Ashland and returned to Madison to earn her doctorate in Victorian literature while raising two children. But the bulk of her teaching career was in the English department at UW-Whitewater from 1969 to 1991 where she taught women’s studies.