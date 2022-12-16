Madison stages are filled with holiday entertainment

There’s a lot of beauty and holiday cheer coming to Madison-area stages this weekend — and next week as well:

“The Nutcracker”: Madison Ballet presents the Tchaikovsky classic, accompanied by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Friday through Dec. 24 in Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Performances this weekend at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $19 to $95 at the Overture box office, overture.org or 608-258-4141. madisonballet.org

Songs for Hope 10th Annual Holiday Music Spectacular: Concert featuring a special excerpt performance of the Adrian Dunn Singers’ “Black Messiah.” 7 p.m. Friday, with Black Holiday Mart before and after the show and during intermission. Promenade Hall, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. Tickets $13 to $104. overture.org

“A Christmas Carol”: Children’s Theater of Madison presents a new adaptation of the Dickens holiday classic through Dec. 23. This weekend at 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Capitol Theater, Overture Center, 201 State St. $48 to $72. ctmtheater.org

“Full Light”: Magnum Opus Ballet performs a two-act ballet featuring the music of Handel’s Messiah. 7:30 p.m. Friday at City Church, 4909 E. Buckeye Road. Tickets $8 to $13. www.magnumopusballet.org/fulllight

Funky Christmas: Music from the Funkee JBeez, the Pocket Kings and DJ Trevor Banks, Friday at High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets: $22; $17 in advance at www.high-noon.com

“The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise”: Written by Nick Schweitzer and Steve Noll, this comic holiday Panto from Mercury Players Theatre takes audiences back to that galaxy far, far away. Through Dec. 28 at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. This weekend at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $10 to $20. bartelltheatre.org

Dance Wisconsin: “Nutcracker Ballet”: An annual holiday tradition for 45 years features Dance Wisconsin dancers plus dancers from across south-central Wisconsin, live orchestra and vocals by the Monona Grove High School Singers. 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Shannon Hall, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. Tickets are $17 to $50 at dancewisconsin.org or artsticketing.wisc.edu.

UW Russian Folk Orchestra: Performing on traditional instruments, the orchestra presents a free holiday concert as part of the Grace Presents series at noon Saturday. Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W. Washington Ave. rfo.wisc.edu

Madison Community Orchestra: Holiday concert performed in the state Capitol rotunda at noon Saturday. Free. www.madisoncommunityorchestra.org

Governor’s Mansion: Self-guided holiday tours of the Executive Residence run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, plus noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Groups of 10 or more, email michaelzorich1@wisconsin.gov or call 608-669-4708. Free. wisconsinexecutiveresidence.com

Christmas Bird Count: Citizen science project from Madison Audubon Society. Sign up to count birds in your backyard Saturday at madisonaudubon.org/cbc.

FEED Holiday Bazaar: Food vendors from the FEED Kitchens offer items to sample and buy from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Door Creek Church-North, 1181 N. Sherman Ave. Free admission.

UW Art Lofts Holiday Sale: Holiday art sale featuring prints, cards, glasswork and more by students and faculty. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, UW Art Lofts-Glass Lab, 111 N. Frances St. Free admission. art.wisc.edu

Celebrate the Season with Fitchburg: Arts and crafts, snacks and visits by Santa on Saturday. 10 a.m. at Huegel-Jamestown Park; 11 a.m. at City Hall; 1 p.m. at Doxa Church; 2 p.m. at Nine Springs Golf Course. Holiday lights at night. Full schedule is at business.fitchburgchamber.com.

Indigenous Winter Market: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, each evening featuring different local and regional Native vendors with prints, paintings, jewelry, clothing and traditional foods, at giige, 1236 Williamson St. Free admission; masks required.

Wisconsin Chamber Choir: “Snow Samba” holiday concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Luther Memorial Church, 1021 University Ave. $25, students $5. www.wisconsinchamberchoir.org

Found Footage Festival’s Holiday Special: Latest and greatest VHS finds from Stoughton natives Nick and Joe, with opening act by local horror host Lenora. 8 p.m. Saturday, Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. $20, $17 advance. barrymorelive.com and foundfootagefest.com/tour

Waylan St. Palan & the Magic Elves and Don’t Mess with Cupid: Holiday shenanigans and a nine-piece soul band Saturday at the Majestic, 115 King St. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20, $15 advance. Ages 18+. majesticmadison.com

Holiday Express: Olbrich Gardens hosts its annual holiday flower and model train show. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Dec. 31. Closed at 2 p.m. Dec. 24 and all day Dec. 25. $8, $5 ages 6-19. www.olbrich.org/events/holidayexpress.cfm

Music of Christmas: St. Luke’s Lutheran Church presents its orchestra, worship band, choirs, handbells and more, 9 and 10:30 am. Sunday. Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center, 2100 Bristol St., Middleton. Free. www.stlukes-elca.org/christmas

Ringling House Bed and Breakfast Holiday Tour: Tour the historic site in Baraboo, decorated for Christmas, noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, 201 8th St., Baraboo. $15. ringlinghousebnb.com/event/

Festival Choir: ’Tis the Season: Selected choruses from Handel’s Messiah, Stephen Paulus’ “Nativity Carols,” Ola Gjeilo’s setting of “O Magnum Mysterium” and festive Broadway tunes. 3 p.m. Sunday, Asbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave. $20, www.festivalchoirmadison.org/events

A Whole Latke Fun: Hanukkah party designed for young families, with food, song session with Cantor Jacob Niemi, storytelling and crafts. 4 p.m. Sunday, Temple Beth El, 2702 Arbor Drive. $25/family; reserve at www.tbemadison.org/hanukkah

Menorah Lighting: Hanukkah event hosted by Chabad of Madison, 4 p.m. Sunday, Hilldale Shoping Center, 726 N. Midvale. With Gov. Tony Evers, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet. www.chabadmadison.com

The HA-HA-Holiday Variety Hour: Stand-up and sketch comedy plus live music Sunday at the Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St. Doors open at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m. $15. theburoakmadison.com/shows

Immersive Van Gogh: Lighthouse Immersive presentation of works by the Dutch painter, through Jan. 8, at Greenway Station, 1651 Deming Way, Middleton. Tickets $40 to $44; see vangoghmadison.com

Middleton Community Orchestra: Holiday concert featuring soprano Sachie Ueshima, tenor Justin Kroll and violinist Julian Rhee. Christopher Ramaekers, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave. $20, students free. middletoncommunityorchestra.org

Starkweather Winter Solstice Celebration: 20th annual gathering with bonfire, drumming, singing and refreshments. 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, with bonfire’s biggest blaze from 4:25 to 4:45 p.m. Olbrich Park. 3527 Atwood Ave. Free.

Madison Cello Ensemble and The Merry Minstrels: Winter solstice celebration Wednesday with reception at 5 p.m., concert at 6:30 p.m., Madison Youth Arts center, 1055 E. Mifflin St. Admission by donation. suzukistringsofmadison.org/madison-cello-ensemble

Holiday lights: Pay a nighttime visit to the many outdoor light displays. Drive-thru display at Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Court, through Jan. 1; free, but donations appreciated. Walk through Vilas Zoo for Zoo Lights, with displays, carousel rides and visits with Santa through Dec. 23, 702 S. Randall Ave., $10, pre-purchase timed tickets online only at www.henryvilaszoo.gov/home/lights. Holiday lights are on display at Waunakee’s Village Park, 4:30 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31, donations. Shine On Madison: Holiday light displays through Jan. 13 on State Street and Capitol Square, free.

