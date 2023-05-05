Andy Moore, who hosts the Friday "8 O'clock Buzz" on community radio station WORT/FM 89.9, broke the former host's record for the number of guests interviewed in one hour during a "14 Seconds of Fame Guest-a-thon" on Friday.

With people lined up outside the Bedford Street station from shortly before 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., Moore spoke to 86 of them, breaking former host Jonathan Zarov's record of 71, set in 1999.

The event came on Moore's one-year anniversary as a volunteer host of the show.

Moore said he got nervous at 8:20 a.m. when he had only conducted 32 interviews and could see the end of the line.

"What a morning," Moore said after it was over. "I’m going to go home and put my feet up."

Interviewees included fellow WORT hosts, musicians, journalists, Madison's poet laureate, business owners, a "sit-down comedian," a 7-year-old and Gov. Tony Evers.

Evers, the former state superintendent of public instruction, spoke about how important breakfast is for students, for their nutrition and mental health.

"It's also really important for us as a state to take on climate change in a realistic and important way," Evers said.

Moore asked Evers for an example of something that might have authentic bipartisan support. Evers said he believes Democrats and Republicans agree on "mental health for our kids. I think that will make it through the budget."

The host then asked the governor about his former life as a rock musician.

Evers said he played bass guitar in Plymouth, where he grew up, in a band called The Romeros. He said they had a regular Friday night gig and came in third in a Battle of the Bands in Sheboygan.

"No wonder you hung it up," Moore said. "You couldn't get any better than that."

Replied Evers, "Well, I couldn't get any worse than that."

In the October 1999 "Guest-a-thon" broadcast, Moore was one of the interviewees, bringing a guitar and performing what he called "the world's shortest bluegrass song" about the station:

You can hear the Democrats on public radio/You can hear Republicans on the Sly show/You can get your sports and weather from your home TV/But the only place you can hear communists is on W-O-R-T.

In a role reversal, Zarov was one of Moore's interview subjects Friday. In fact, he was No. 72, breaking the record. Zarov stepped down from hosting in 2021 after 28 years on the air.

Zarov said Moore surprised him with that detail. He was playing in the house band Friday morning for the event and stepped away when he was summoned to be the record-setting interviewee.

Hundreds of UW-Madison students protest following racist video emerges Student sit-in and protest over racist video Student sit-in and protest over racist video Student sit-in and protest over racist video Student sit-in and protest over racist video Student sit-in and protest over racist video Student sit-in and protest over racist video Student sit-in and protest over racist video Student sit-in and protest over racist video More than 500 students and faculty march in protest of UW-Madison's response to demands More than 500 students and faculty march in protest of UW-Madison's response to demands More than 500 students and faculty march in protest of UW-Madison's response to demands More than 500 students and faculty march in protest of UW-Madison's response to demands More than 500 students and faculty march in protest of UW-Madison's response to demands More than 500 students and faculty march in protest of UW-Madison's response to demands More than 500 students and faculty march in protest of UW-Madison's response to demands