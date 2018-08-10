Cheer on the Madison Radicals during the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) championship Saturday and Sunday at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. The Dallas Roughnecks take on the New York Empire in the first game of the semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Los Angeles Aviators will challenge the Radicals at 7 p.m. Saturday for a place in the championship game at noon Sunday. Single-game tickets are $12/adult, $7/age 12 and under; tickets for the entire weekend are $20/adult, $10/age 12 and under.
More information shop.radicalsultimate.com; or phone 608-575-7059.
Family fun night
Take the whole family to Pack ‘n the Park 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg. Spend the evening playing games and bouncing on inflatables before an outdoor twilight viewing of “Moana.” Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase.
More information go.madison.com/PackNPark.
GeekCraft Expo
Treat your favorite nerd (or yourself!) to a gift from GeekCraft Expo 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Masonic Center, 301 Wisconsin Ave. You’ll find unique hand-crafted items created by local artisans with superhero, gaming, television, movie, and other geeky themes. Cosplay is encouraged at the free family-friendly event.
More information www.geekcraftexpo.com/gce-madison-2018.
Co mic con
Meet illustrators and artists during Madison Comic Con 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the exhibit hall at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive. Special guests include DC Comics inker Barbara Kaalberg, DC “Legion of Superheroes” artist Jeff Moy, and more. There will be dozens of comic book and toy vendors at the family-friendly event. Admission is $5; kids 12 and under are free.
More information mightyconshows.com/show/madison; or 630-855-3453.
Music showcase
Hang out at the NextLevel Artists Showcase music fest 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday on the Labor Temple grounds, 1602 S. Park St. A mix of pop, R&B, contemporary jazz, blues, Latin soul, hip hop, and more will be performed by local artists including Sam Hankins Band and Tweed featuring Gervis Myles. The family-friendly event is free.
More information peboga.com.
Cutting-edge food and art
Immerse yourself in the Makeshift Festival 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Tenney Park Island, 300 N. Thornton Ave. The annual summer party brings cutting-edge food, beverage and visual art with social topics to a different Madison park each year. Admission is free, and the food is priced at $7 or less.
More information www.makeshiftfestival.com; or phone 608-266-4339.