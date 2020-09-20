Madison New Music Festival launches Wisconsin Composers Project

Five Wisconsin-based composers will be featured during a virtual concert 7:30 p.m. Friday as part of Madison New Music Festival’s launch of their Wisconsin Composers Project.

“There is so much talent in Wisconsin and we’re really proud to showcase it,” said Caitlin Mead, co-director of Madison New Music Festival. “But more than that, people are craving community connection right now and our concert delivers just that.”

The audience can expect to hear lots of sonic diversity and will hear directly from each of the five composers during the pre-recorded concert streaming 7:30 p.m. Friday from madisonnewmusic.org.

“You’ll hear composers discuss their music, their personal histories, and their ideas on how the Wisconsin music community can rise to meet the challenges of this time,” Mead said.

Brent Michael Davids will perform his “In Wisconsin Woods,” and Lawren Brianna Ware will perform her “Borealis.” “Quarantine Canzonets,” by Jerry Hui, will be performed by soprano Jennifer D’Agostino and baritone Michael Roemer. Cellist Trace Johnson will perform “All the Pretty Little Horses,” by Laura Schwendinger. And, Asha Srinivasan’s “Dyadic Affinities” will be performed by tubist Tom Curry.