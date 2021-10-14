 Skip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison in a Minute: Top picks for your weekend
0 Comments
alert top story
MADISON IN A MINUTE

Madison in a Minute: Top picks for your weekend

  • 0

Looking for great arts and entertainment this weekend? Find it here -- in just a minute! 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Shannon to play Joseph McCarthy in biopic

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Broadcaster Kaat apologizes for "40-acre" comment
Entertainment

Broadcaster Kaat apologizes for "40-acre" comment

  • Updated

HOUSTON (AP) — MLB Network broadcaster Jim Kaat apologized during Friday's AL Division Series game between the Astros and White Sox after saying teams should try to “get a 40-acre field full of” players who look like Chicago infielder Yoán Moncada.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics