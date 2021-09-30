 Skip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison in a Minute: Our top picks for the weekend
0 Comments
alert featured

Madison in a Minute: Our top picks for the weekend

  • 0

From art to music to soccer, check out some of the great fun out there from Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 30-Oct. 3.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nicole Kidman shares skincare products with Keith Urban

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA captures 'waves' 65 miles above the Alaskan sky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics