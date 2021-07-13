Louis C.K. tickets sell out in Madison despite comedian's sexual misconduct

Tickets to see Louis C.K., who hasn’t performed in Madison since becoming a high-profile offender during the height of the #MeToo movement, sold out by Monday afternoon, shortly after a Wisconsin State Journal story was posted online.

C.K. is scheduled to perform five shows at Comedy on State July 25-27.

When reached Monday through her father, Gus Paras, Anna Paras, who runs the club with her sister, said “no comment” after being asked to talk about the comedian.

Steve Sperling, general manager of the Barrymore Theatre on Madison’s East Side, said the Barrymore was offered the show, but he declined. He said he didn’t want to discuss that decision.

In 2017, C.K. admitted to masturbating in front of female comedians after years of denying rumors about that behavior.

Even as some female colleagues made accusations about the comedian, he continued selling out venues, including New York City’s Madison Square Garden eight times. He also created an Emmy-winning TV series.