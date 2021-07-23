Louis C.K protest in the works, counter-programming almost sold out

In 2016, before she did stand up and before C.K.'s 2017 scandal, Rosser met the comedian when he stopped in Comedy on State for its weekly open mic event.

"Back then, I really loved C.K.," said Rosser, 31. "And I still really enjoy a lot of his jokes. There's a reason he was a very famous comedian."

Rosser said as a top comedian doing almost exclusively hourlong sets, C.K. missed the feel of the open mic and wanted to be treated like any other comic at least for one night.

She said she was excited to meet him and told him it was awkward to watch him perform since he looks so much like her father and does "a lot of questionable, shameful things."

Rosser said had C.K. been among female comedian friends when he pulled his masturbation stunts, he wouldn't have faced the same level of scrutiny.

"He'd apparently behaved like this with Sarah Silverman, a comedian of roughly equal stature and she was fine with it, but that's because they're friends and friends can be weird with each other," she said.