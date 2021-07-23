Louis C.K protest in the works, counter-programming almost sold out

A local feminist organization plans to protest comedian Louis C.K.'s performances at Comedy on State next week, while seven female comics are offering counter-programming at Bos Meadery on Madison's Near East Side.
C.K. faced public shaming in 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement, after he admitted to masturbating in front of five female comedians after years of denying rumors about that behavior.
"Join us in the streets outside the venue July 25-27th during Louis C.K.'s performances to let Comedy on State know he's not welcome here!" the Socialist Feminist Working Group of the Madison Area Democratic Socialists of America said in a social media post.
"Uplifting abuser Louis C.K. sends the message to survivors everywhere that their abuse will not be believed and perpetuates the impunity abusers can reliably expect," the MADSA Socialist Feminist Working Group wrote on Facebook.
Comedy on State announced C.K.'s five shows in an email to customers and the $30 tickets sold out within three hours. Gus Paras, who owns the club run by his two daughters, said he's only gotten a couple of emails from people unhappy with the booking. He said he didn't want to comment on the decision to bring C.K. to town.
In 2016, the last time C.K. was in Madison, he topped Overture Hall's best-seller list that season, averaging 2,238 seats sold per show, or 99% capacity, for his two nights in the theater.
Meanwhile, Colleen Bos, owner of Bos Meadery on 849 E. Washington Ave., is hosting BABE-APALOOZA! with seven female comedians and a female emcee Sunday, the night C.K. opens his three-night Madison run.
Bos said she plans to have security at the show after getting negative private social media messages.
She said the gist of the messages has been "Why are you hosting a virtue signaling event with these horrible women?"
"They're mostly just expressing anger that we're hosting the event. I guess it caught me off guard," she said. "That's never happened for one of our shows before. So, we're just using an abundance of caution."
Bos said she didn't get any supportive messages, but has gotten lots of calls from "people eager to attend."
The Bos Mead Hall capacity is 99 and there were still a few $10 tickets left as of Friday afternoon.
Comedian Sasha Rosser, one of the performers, considers Comedy on State, 202 State St., her "home club" and has been performing there since she began doing stand-up comedy in 2019. She often hosts the open mics, and hosted the grand reopening weekend in April.
In 2016, before she did stand up and before C.K.'s 2017 scandal, Rosser met the comedian when he stopped in Comedy on State for its weekly open mic event.
"Back then, I really loved C.K.," said Rosser, 31. "And I still really enjoy a lot of his jokes. There's a reason he was a very famous comedian."
Rosser said as a top comedian doing almost exclusively hourlong sets, C.K. missed the feel of the open mic and wanted to be treated like any other comic at least for one night.
She said she was excited to meet him and told him it was awkward to watch him perform since he looks so much like her father and does "a lot of questionable, shameful things."
Rosser said had C.K. been among female comedian friends when he pulled his masturbation stunts, he wouldn't have faced the same level of scrutiny.
"He'd apparently behaved like this with Sarah Silverman, a comedian of roughly equal stature and she was fine with it, but that's because they're friends and friends can be weird with each other," she said.
Rosser said C.K. needed to "grow up and realize" it wasn't OK for him to act like that around other comics. "It completely isn't. It could be quite terrifying for a lot of women."
C.K. has drawn protesters in many cities since he began doing shows again after almost two years staying out of public view. In October 2018, when C.K. returned to New York City's Comedy Cellar, in one of his earliest post-scandal appearances, performance, a handful of protesters showed up.
According to coverage in USA Today, protesters held signs saying "Does this sign make you uncomfortable, Louie?" and "When you support Louis C.K., you tell women your laughter is more important than their sexual assaults and loss of their careers."
The paper said it wasn't clear whether C.K. saw the protesters or interacted with them.
The Barrymore Theatre on Madison's East Side turned down the booking before Comedy on State accepted it. The theater's general manager did not want to talk about his decision.
BABE-APALOOZA! headliner Dina Nina Martinez said she's not preparing any material directed at C.K., but instead aims to empower with her comedy.
"I feel like as a trans woman, I'm an activist by just existing in comedy spaces," said Martinez, founder of Lady Laughs Comedy, a production company and comedy school.
As a sexual assault survivor, Martinez said she felt almost traumatized by the Madison club's booking of C.K. "If I worked in a corporate job and somebody did what he did in the break room, they would not be allowed in that building."
She said the booking feels like a "slap in the face" to the women who work in the club, whether they're waiting tables or taking the stage.
Shauna Jungdahl, the organizer of BABE-APALOOZA!, said she wanted to "offset the anger-response we all had toward" C.K. coming to Madison by creating another event "where we can all celebrate, enjoy, and remind the comedy community that women comics are here to persevere... and no wacky wiener man can stop them."
Jungdahl said they wanted to make the event a fundraiser with proceeds going to the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault.
Rosser pointed out that a Sunday through Tuesday booking isn't typical for a traveling comedian, "which is just an acknowledgement of how popular he still is."
She said she's disappointed that Comedy on State "is just like any other club in this country where, because he's such a huge name, they'll still book him."