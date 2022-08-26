Looking for something to do? Here are 6 great ideas for your weekend

Set in the East Side’s picturesque Orton Park, the Orton Park Festival runs through the weekend for its 57th year at the corner of Spaight and Ingersoll streets. Along with food, music, craft vendors and plenty of eccentric traditions presented by the Marquette Neighborhood Association, the festival features the aerial artistry of Cycropia at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Find a full schedule through Sunday at marquette-neighborhood.org/orton-park-festival.

The Middleton Good Neighbor Festival this weekend is filled with children’s activities, live music, bingo, a carnival, a 5K run-walk, a parade at noon on Sunday along Franklin Avenue, a craft fair and more. Find the schedule for all the fun through Sunday in Fireman’s Park at goodneighborfestival.com.

Let’s try that again: After two cancellations due to bad-weather forecasts, Dane Dances makes a comeback on the Monona Terrace rooftop for live music, dancing and gorgeous views of Lake Monona on Friday night. The free community dance frolic this week features T.L. Williams at 6 p.m., followed by Sounds of Slave at 8 p.m. More information is at danedances.org.

“Ten Days in a Madhouse” finishes its run at the Memorial Union Play Circle. The world premiere by Madison’s Jennifer Hedstrom and Karen Saari was commissioned by Music Theatre of Madison and is based on the reporting of legendary 19th-century journalist Nellie Bly. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $30 to $35, $15 for students. See mtmadison.com for details.

The Summer of Love and Community Connection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St., presents free workshops in everything from Power Dance and Peruvian percussion to aerial silks and West African drumming. There will be Indian classical dance, capoeira and more. Find more about the event on Facebook.

And there’s just a couple of weekends left this summer to catch the Mad-City Ski Team in a free water-ski show at Law Park off Lake Monona. This week’s show is at 5:15 p.m. Sunday. See www.madcityskiteam.com for more information.