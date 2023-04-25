Live on King released its lineup for its annual outdoor music series on the 100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The free, five-concert Friday night series features local and national touring musicians this summer.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is first come, first serve. Show starts at 7 p.m. each night.

This year, the series is adding Live on Kid’s corner, with food and activities for youngsters from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Live on King, hosted by the Majestic Theatre and FPC Live, a division of Frank Productions, has taken place since 2011, but was canceled in 2021 due to logistics and canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's lineup:

June 2: Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

June 23: Live On Queen Street - Drag & Dance Block Party hosted by Bianca Lynn Breeze and featuring India Ferrah (from RuPaul’s Drag Race), Cass Marie, Baylee IJ Diamond, Bryanna Banx$, RyRy Minaj, Wynter da Bratt, Michael Lynn, Julez Madison, Anya K Thunderkat, Princess Janelza, Dee Dee Purr, Nia Chanel Sidora-Sanchez, Kayos Lynn Mirage, Taysha Montenegro, Sissy Lala; Music by Kat and The Hurricane with DJ Femme Noir, DJ Sarah Akawa & DJ Cover Gurrrl

June 30: Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press

July 21: KennyHoopla

September 15: Margo Price

