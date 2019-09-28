Info box

Tickets for "Hamilton" are available 24 hours a day at Overture.org.

Phone sales will start at 11 a.m. Monday at 608-258-4141.

Like in other cities, there will be a #Ham4Ham lottery with $10 seats for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement. Forty of the $10 tickets will be available per show only through a Hamilton app.

To order tickets without handling fees: The ticket office window will be open Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The ticket office is open additional hours on event days and remains open through curtain time on any night of a performance.

E-mail questions to tickets@overture.org