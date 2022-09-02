Life as an ice cream truck driver isn't easy — but it's full of smiles

Twice a week, Basilia Aguilar heads to the home of a customer who has a disability that makes it hard for him to leave the house, and drops off his two favorite ice cream bars: Orange Dream and Fudge Frenzy.

It’s part of Aguilar’s mission to spread happiness — and ice cream.

Aguilar is owner of Cool Sweet Treats, one of several Madison-area businesses that are keeping a longtime, joyous summertime tradition alive: the ice cream truck.

Stocked with freezers filled with icy cold, chocolatey, milky, fruity, crunchy, melty goodness on a stick, some of these trucks still wend through neighborhoods, to the delight of children playing outdoors. But increasingly, they get called to events from weddings and sorority recruitment parties to birthday celebrations.

And their season is longer than you might think. Even as pools close and students head back to school, ice cream trucks remain busy through the fall.

Pink bumpers

Megan Westphal opened Momma Megs Ice Cream after a year of searching for the perfect truck. She finally found one online: a 1972 model that she bought out of the previous owner’s barn. After some work on the vehicle, she painted the bumpers pink, glued big eyelashes on the headlights and added a slogan to the rear doors: “Sharing Sweet Treats. Making Cool Memories.”

Westphal, also employed 32 hours a week as a nurse, started working in a pharmacy when she was 12. She founded Momma Megs in part to pass along the values of hard work and entrepreneurship to her daughters, who are just 5 and 2.

Having an ice cream truck “is also a conversation starter,” she said. Growing up, Westphal used to join her mother’s Italian side of the family in the kitchen, celebrating food and community, and that idea stuck.

“There’s something about ice cream,” she said. “It makes people happy. It’s a comfort. I love being around people, and this is a bucket filler for me.”

On a recent Sunday afternoon, Westphal was just about ready to close for the day when a young girl in a yellow soccer shirt showed up at the window, her mother by her side. Westphal had been hired to hand out frozen treats at a customer appreciation event held by a local fitness company.

The party was pretty much over, but Westphal seemed in no hurry to leave. She knelt inside the window of her ice cream truck to talk to the girl at eye level as her customer scanned the list of treats posted on the side of the truck. Hmmm. Maybe she wanted a frozen Snickers bar? A cherry ice? A scoop of Gooey Buttercake ice cream in a cup?

The girl looked up at her mother to consult. The suspense was building. Finally, she declared her pick: A cookies-and-cream sandwich bar. Westphal, still kneeling, ceremoniously handed the treat through the window, which her customer accepted with two hands, like a gold-plated trophy.

‘Be a good human’

On the window of his Cool Mode Ice Cream truck, Dennis Dickinson has painted the words “Smile: Be a good human.” It’s a philosophy that got him into this business in 2018, the year his daughter Egypt was born.

Dickinson moved to Madison from Flint, Michigan, in 2014 and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Edgewood College. After graduation, he wanted to start his own business — one that would get him better acquainted with Madison and “would make people smile,” he said.

Now on his third truck, Dickinson sells ice cream everywhere from neighborhood streets to block parties and store grand openings. Like most other area ice cream vendors, Dickinson’s season runs from about April to the end of October (the rest of the year, he said, he takes on temp work and “punches a clock”).

His worst day for Cool Mode Ice Cream? That Fourth of July when the generator that runs the freezers in his truck broke down, leaving huge lines of waiting customers without ice cream.

His best day? Handing out frozen treats at a Make-A-Wish Foundation event.

“All the kids were so happy, with the biggest smiles,” he said. “That was emotionally the best day.

“I’m tired of watching the news and seeing guns and violence” and political discord, Dickinson said. “I just want everyone happy. To enjoy life.”

Icy treats

Smiles are a big payoff, too, for Kona Ice, run by lifelong Madison residents Scott and Dorothy Sanftleben. Starting with one truck in 2014, the couple’s franchise has grown to three trucks plus a food truck-type trailer. In summer, Scott Sanftleben often puts in 16-hour days.

The Sanftlebens and their employees serve flavored shaved ice at some 1,500 events each summer, ranging from baseball tournaments to the annual Taste of Madison and the pumpkin patch at Enchanted Valley Acres in the fall. Nonprofit groups that hire Kona Ice for events such as sports clubs, churches and youth groups, receive 20% of the day’s sales.

That give-back philosophy is one of the things that attracted Scott Sanftleben to the business, he said. For his wife, “One of the things that always amazes me is the line of people (that forms), and the smiles of everyone, even though they’re waiting in line,” she said. “Everybody’s happy.”

On the grow

Juan Hernandez started selling ice cream with a bicycle cart about seven years ago, but that just became too hard. So when he spotted a 1973 box truck for sale, he convinced his friend, Basilia Aguilar, to go into the ice cream truck business with him.

Aguilar was running a small restaurant at the time, but with four young children, she was ready to try something with more flexibility. Since 2016 her ice cream business, Cool Sweet Treats, has grown to two newer trucks, and she’ll soon add a third.

Hernandez is the company’s manager, booking and serving at special events, ordering stock, securing permits, posting upcoming venues on Facebook and keeping the trucks running. Colored LED lights he added to the headlights make the trucks glow at night.

“This work looks easy, but really it’s a lot of work,” said Aguilar.

Two of her children also now help with the business, stocking treats, cleaning trucks and making change. “For me it’s super-important. I always want my kids to be doing something,” she said.

Cool Sweet Treats recently served as many as 350 kids at a day camp and 780 people at a company picnic. Weddings are huge. Aguilar also likes to drive the traditional routes of neighborhoods, from one end of the economic spectrum to the other.

In low-income areas, residents have thanked her for visiting even when other businesses don’t, she said. In high-income areas, Aguilar and her ice cream truck often must return for several days in a row before the wary residents begin to trust her and come to buy.

Over the summers, the bubbly and personable Aguilar has seen children across Madison grow into teens, she said. They all know her as “Ms. Ice Cream Lady.”

“I like to see kids happy,” she said. “It’s about community.” If kids ever act disrespectful or curse, she tells them she won’t sell them ice cream until they come back with a parent and apologize.

They really want ice cream, so they do.

“I teach them, ‘This is my work,’” she said. “‘Respect my truck, respect me, because I am very nice and I believe in community.’”