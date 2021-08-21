Let's Eat: Poke Bar Middleton honors a classic Hawaiian staple

"I didn’t even know that I was going to have a restaurant until, like, right in the middle of the pandemic," said Evelyn Jian, owner of Poke Bar Middleton on Elmwood Ave. Opening her doors in May of this year, she was ultimately inspired by the solitary confines of the pandemic and quarantining with her 3-year-old child.

This is her first entrepreneurial endeavor within the food industry, a large pivot from her background in journalistic reporting. An alum of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Journalism and Mass Communication graduate program, Jian said the lack of career opportunities in journalism encouraged her to change courses.

"I think this suits me better," Jian said with a chuckle.

Jian noticed that while poke restaurants like Poke it Up and FreshFin Poke were finding success in Madison, there weren’t any poke options available in neighboring Middleton, a vacancy she quickly wanted to fill.