Let's Eat: Poke Bar Middleton honors a classic Hawaiian staple

"I didn’t even know that I was going to have a restaurant until, like, right in the middle of the pandemic," said Evelyn Jian, owner of Poke Bar Middleton on Elmwood Ave. Opening her doors in May of this year, she was ultimately inspired by the solitary confines of the pandemic and quarantining with her 3-year-old child.
This is her first entrepreneurial endeavor within the food industry, a large pivot from her background in journalistic reporting. An alum of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Journalism and Mass Communication graduate program, Jian said the lack of career opportunities in journalism encouraged her to change courses.
"I think this suits me better," Jian said with a chuckle.
Jian noticed that while poke restaurants like Poke it Up and FreshFin Poke were finding success in Madison, there weren’t any poke options available in neighboring Middleton, a vacancy she quickly wanted to fill.
The traditional Hawaiian dish derives its name from the crosswire-diced — or “poke” in the state’s native language — raw fish that is served on beds of rice. It is typically prepared with a variety of veggies and other Japanese and Asian-inspired ingredients (think deconstructed sushi). Food historian Rachel Laudan, author of “The Food of Paradise,” posits these seafood bowls gained popularity in the late 1960s and '70s.
Poke bowls started as a simple dish that was prepared in home kitchens, though the dish quickly escaped the confines of home cooking and leaped into fine dining establishments in the 1990s.
Poke Bar Middleton isn’t aiming for a fine dining experience, though that doesn’t diminish its commitment to quality ingredients. Poke Bar offers a selection of five curated signature bowls as well as the option to build your own bowl from a wide assortment of proteins, rice, veggies, sauces and toppings.
“Our menu is a very classic poke menu,” Jian said.
Poke Bar’s options lean into the staples that arrived out of the island of Hawaii, emphasizing ahi tuna dishes and other seafood-centered bowls. Poke Bar also offers alternative options for those that aren’t interested in undersea proteins; a teriyaki chicken bowl ($13 for a regular size, $17 for a large) features cucumbers, jalapenos, edamame and teriyaki chicken, topped with crispy onions and scallions. Vegetarian protein options such as tofu and boiled egg are provided on their menu as well.
Poke Bar’s top seller — and arguably its most unique menu dish — is the Seafood Mix ($15/$17): a bowl packed with shrimp, salmon, cooked octopus, cucumbers and delicate cubes of ahi tuna on a bed of rice.
“We imported the octopus and scallops from Japan,” Jian said.
It’s then garnished with a dollop of mild wasabi mayo, nori flakes, crispy onions, tobiko, scallions and a generous helping of a verdant green seaweed salad on top.
Jian’s business has been steady so far, though the pandemic has certainly affected finding capable staff and the number of customers that stop by. Though she isn’t sure when this virus will eventually subside, Jian remains optimistic.
“Even though I don’t know when it’s going to end, I believe (Poke Bar) will get better and better. If we can survive now, then we must be able to survive the future.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.