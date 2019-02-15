Take your budding stars to Kiddyoke with The Gomers at 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at Kids in the Rotunda in the Overture Center, 201 State St. Kids c an wear costumes and bring props to sing their favorite song on stage accompanied by the band — because the Gomers know “nearly every song in the book.” Admission is free!
More information go.madison.com/Kiddyoke; or phone 608-258-4141.
Glam-rock dance
Visit the dark side with Kanopy Dance Company during their “Devil’s Night” performance 7:30 p.m. Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday in Promenade Hall at Overture Center, 201 State St. Accompanied by music from a four-member Finnish cello metal band, dancers will take you into a dark land of enchantment in a glam-rock evening of supernatural horror. Recommended for ages 6 and over, tickets are $29/adult, $22/student, and $14/children.
More information kanopydance.org/devils-night; or phone 608-258-4141.
Shakespeare sequel
Witness the chaos of rebellion, sibling rivalry, and devious ruffians of England at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday when Madison Shakespeare Company presents “Henry the Fourth, Part Two” at Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Admission is $20/general, $15/students, seniors and service members.
More information madisonshakespeare.org; or phone 608-824-8625.
Model railroading
Make tracks to Mad City Model Railroad Show and Sale in Exhibition Hall at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. You’ll find model train layouts in a range of scales, classic toy trains, videos, historical exhibits, a kids’ area, door prizes and more than 300 vendors. Admission to the family-friendly event is $30/family pak (two adults and two kids 5-11); $12/adults 12 and over; $11/seniors 65 and older; $6/kids 5-11; free/kids 5 and under; $11/active duty military; $16/2-day pass. Parking is $7/cash only.
More information www.nmra-scwd.org; or phone 608-873-4529.
Student jazz
Support student musicians at “Essentially Ellington” Sun Prairie Jazz Festival 7 p.m. Saturday at Sun Prairie High School Performing Arts Center, 888 Grove St. High school jazz ensembles from Sun Prairie, Waunakee, Mount Horeb and across the Midwest will present an evening concert after spending the day at clinics with some of the finest jazz educators and performers in the country. Admission at the door to the family-friendly concert is $10/adults, $5/students and seniors.
More information www.spbb.org; or phone 608-834-6700.