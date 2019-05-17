You don’t have to be Norwegian to have loads of fun at Stoughton’s 66th annual Syttende Mai festival, a weekend-long celebration of Norwegian culture and heritage. The city-wide event held Friday, Saturday and Sunday features three days of parades, music, athletic competitions, kids’ activities and plenty of food. Come for the Norse Costume Style Show and stay for the fjord horses, Norwegian Dancer performances or the 6th annual Strongman Competition.
Things kick off with an opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday at the Festival Tent, located at South Division and Main streets in Stoughton. Entrance to the entire three-day festival is $5; children 5 and under are free. Go to www.stoughtonfestivals.com to find all the weekend’s activities and a printable schedule.
Indian dance and culture
Travel to another part of the world as Madison Public Library observes Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month. “Celebrating the Ten Avatars (Dashavatar): An Indian Mythology of Evolution,” held 1-4 p.m. Saturday and presented by Namaste Madison and Karmicflower Dance Company, will feature six-foot poster cutouts of primary avatars of Vishna, the Hindu god of preservation, plus Indian dance performances, samples of Indian food, and artistic demonstrations of Rangoli and Kolam, decorative designs made on floors. The free event takes place at Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St.
WYSO’s young talent
Head to Mills Concert Hall, located in the UW-Madison Humanities Building at 455 N. Park St., to hear accomplished young musicians from several of Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras’ ensembles during the Bolz Family Spring Family Concerts held Saturday. Opus One and the WYSO Sinfonietta perform at 1 p.m., and WYSO’s Harp Ensemble and Concert Orchestra take the stage at 4 p.m. Concerto competition winner Anais Griffith-Oh of Madison is featured in the Percussion Ensemble and Philharmonia Orchestra concert held at 7 p.m. Tickets for each concert are $10/adults, $5/18 and under, available at the door. More concert information is at wysomusic.org.
WORT Block Party
Enjoy free live music, a beer garden, children’s activities, art and craft vendors and food from around the world at the 22nd Annual WORT Block Party, held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday on the 200 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The community radio station offers a diverse lineup of music, from the youth percussion group Black Star Drum Line at 11:25 a.m., to folk and country group Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers at 12:30 p.m., Grupo Balança (Brazilian Pagode) at 1:45 p.m., LilChief (hip hop) at 3 p.m., Gabe Burdulis Band (indie folk pop) at 4:15 p.m., and Painted Caves (Middle-Eastern Psychedelic) at 5:50 p.m.
More information at go.madison.com/WORTBlockParty.