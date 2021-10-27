Jenifer Street Market's 'Spook'Toberfest: The candy corn brat that's captivated a nation

Jenifer Street Market has been selling pumpkin bratwurst the past few years, but it's the "Spook"Toberfest brat made with candy corn that's captivated the nation, drawing coverage from NBC's "Today" show, CNN and NPR.
TV viewers and radio listeners across the country are taking note and contacting friends and relatives in Madison to ship the brats to them, said Henry Oglum, 21, who works the deli counter.
"People are surprised and taken aback because it’s not something people think to put in brats," he said about candy corn.
"Actually, they're pretty good," said Oglum, who's had the "Spook"Toberfest brat ($4.99 per pound) twice. "I’m a fan of a little bit sweeter brats. The candy corn melts down pretty nice."
The brat is made with Lake Louie Brewing's Oktoberfest, he said, so the beer's caramel quality brings out the sweetness of the candy corn.
Justin Strassman, 39, who's worked at the market for 11 years and has been meat manager for six, created the brat and said each one averages four or five pieces of candy.
Since the market's beer manager first Tweeted about the brats on Oct. 7, saying they're "slightly sweet & not scary at all!," Strassman and fellow butcher, Wil Hetzel, have made 600 pounds of them.
"It's kind of slowed down now," Strassman said. "It was really crazy last week. Right now, we're going through about 15 pounds a day."
On NPR, "Morning Edition" host Scott Detrow said, "Say you're trick-or-treating, and somebody gives you bratwurst instead of candy, you would be skeptical. And yet the breakout star of Halloween season this year is a Halloween-themed bratwurst. It's called the "Spook"Toberfest brat, and it features pork, beer and candy corn. You can pick up the treat at Jenifer Street Market in Madison, Wisconsin."
Strassman said the store has also heard from "Access Hollywood" and "The Drew Barrymore Show," but he hasn't seen anything from either program yet.
The "Spook"Toberfest brats will be available through the first week of November, he said.
The market's pumpkin brats, which are also popular, are in limited supply, Strassman said, since he only had enough seasoning for 25 pounds this year, or about 100 brats. He also makes a traditional Oktoberfest brat with sauerkraut and onion in it.
But it's the "Spook"Toberfest brat that has captured the public's imagination, probably because so many people dislike candy corn, Strassman said.
"It's just become very debatable," he said. "Candy corn is either a you-love-it or hate-it kind of thing."