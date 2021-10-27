Jenifer Street Market's 'Spook'Toberfest: The candy corn brat that's captivated a nation

"It's kind of slowed down now," Strassman said. "It was really crazy last week. Right now, we're going through about 15 pounds a day."

On NPR, "Morning Edition" host Scott Detrow said, "Say you're trick-or-treating, and somebody gives you bratwurst instead of candy, you would be skeptical. And yet the breakout star of Halloween season this year is a Halloween-themed bratwurst. It's called the "Spook"Toberfest brat, and it features pork, beer and candy corn. You can pick up the treat at Jenifer Street Market in Madison, Wisconsin."

Strassman said the store has also heard from "Access Hollywood" and "The Drew Barrymore Show," but he hasn't seen anything from either program yet.

The "Spook"Toberfest brats will be available through the first week of November, he said.

The market's pumpkin brats, which are also popular, are in limited supply, Strassman said, since he only had enough seasoning for 25 pounds this year, or about 100 brats. He also makes a traditional Oktoberfest brat with sauerkraut and onion in it.

But it's the "Spook"Toberfest brat that has captured the public's imagination, probably because so many people dislike candy corn, Strassman said.