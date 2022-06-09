Jazz, jugglers and Summerpalooza: Check out these local weekend events

The 10-day Madison Jazz Festival kicks off Friday, with events throughout the city and online. Start painting the town with Strollin’ Capitol East, free festival concerts from 5 to 11:30 p.m. in the 700-800 blocks of East Washington and East Main. Learn more at madisonjazzcalendar.com

The Marquette Waterfront Festival, 1800 Yahara Place, offers beaucoup music on two stages featuring live local talent and “guests from farther afield.” There’s plenty of food, too – along with the Fools’ Flotilla paddle at 10 a.m. Sunday. See the full Saturday and Sunday lineups at facebook.com/MarquetteWaterfront.

Summerpalooza bounces back at the Madison Children’s Museum, with a day of free museum admission and free all-ages activities from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Watch performers on the outdoor Rotary Stage, 100 N. Hamilton St., from 9:30 a.m. at 12:30 p.m., then join a parade around Capitol Square at 12:30 p.m. Details are at madisonchildrensmuseum.org

Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society opens its summer chamber music concert series, this year titled “Riches to Rags,” at two stellar locations: UW-Madison’s Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave., and the Stoughton Opera House, Stoughton. Tickets are $40.50 to $52.50; students $10. Learn about the wealth of performances at bachdancing.org.

Seventy-five years – already? Madison Theatre Guild holds its 75th Anniversary Celebration at the Bartell Theatre with a performance of "The Late George Apley" (MTG's first show in 1946), food and of course a sing-along. RSVP at info@madisontheatreguild.org to attend this 4 p.m. event Saturday at 4 p.m. More info is at bartelltheatre.org

You can’t keep a good yo-yo down. The spectacularly zany Madfest Juggling Extravaganza returns with its annual variety show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Barrymore Theater. Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 day of show. Join in for some free open juggling over the weekend, too, at O’Keeffe Middle School. Find details at barrymorelive.com.

