Jane Smiley's latest book explores her love of horses, which she cultivated in Wisconsin

“Perestroika in Paris” is author Jane Smiley’s 31st book, one that brought the author into the fantasy genre and gave her an excellent platform on which to write about one of her favorite animals — horses.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning author, who lives in California but used to spend time in Lac du Flambeau, will discuss her new book as part of a virtual event through the Wisconsin Book Festival next month.
Q: “Perestroika in Paris” is a novel in which the three main characters are talking animals. That’s a little hard to wrap your head around. How do you describe the book?
A: I say it’s about a horse that escapes from a racetrack and heads into Paris and lives there in the winter … for about six months. People look at me like “Are you kidding?”
Q: How did you come up with the idea for this book?
A: It just came to me so quickly. It was about 2009 and I was in Paris … and I went across the Seine and to the Place du Trocadero. There was a café there … it wasn’t winter … we were sitting outside eating French onion soup. I looked around and I thought, “This is such an interesting spot.” I had never been on the west side of the Seine before. I just looked around and it was so beautiful and so fascinating. I had visited a (horse) training area (on the trip) and that’s sort of what gave me the idea to have the horse come into this beautiful place.
Q: You live in Carmel Valley, California, where you own three horses and a dog. Do you often wonder what they are thinking?
A: I can’t help myself. I’m always attributing thoughts to them. I’ll be riding along with a friend and my horse will look at something and it will pop right out of my mouth: “She’s thinking ‘Do you see that crow?’” I’ve been doing that almost unconsciously for forever — just attributing ideas and thoughts and feelings to all kinds of animals. It came very naturally to write from their point of view. The dog character (in the book) was based on my dog, Frida. The animal characters just made me laugh.
Q: In the beginning of the book Perestroika, “Paras” for short, ambles out of her unlatched stall and into the city of Paris, taking up temporary residences near the Eiffel Tower. What makes her want to leave?
A: My horse Paras, the one (the horse in the book) is based on, she’s incredibly curious. If there’s a bucket, she’ll look in the bucket to see what’s in there. I don’t know what she’s looking for, but she’ll look in there even if she doesn’t smell any feed or cookies or anything. She’s just curious. That’s what I think is the motivating factor of Paras (in the book) when she goes into Paris.
Q: “Perestroika in Paris” is your 31st book, and I read in a recent interview that it’s one of your favorites. What sets this book apart from everything else you’ve written?
A: This is a crazy one. I’ve been working on this one for a long time. From the beginning I thought, “Nah, this isn’t going to work.” But it was so fascinating to me that I couldn’t resist keeping going.
Q: Something that sets you apart as a writer is how you’ve written in so many genres: young adult, nonfiction, detective, romance. What genre would you classify “Perestroika in Paris”?
A: It’s fantasy, but it’s realistic fantasy — there are no ghosts, no moving to the future, no monsters. I haven’t really tried (to write) fantasy before. It took me a long time to dare to show it to the publisher. I totally enjoyed writing it. My husband loved it. I said, “Why not?”
Q: Horses have played roles in several of your books. What sparked your love of horses?
A: (Growing up in St. Louis) I went to kindergarten at the school near my grandparents’ house … (and) there was a pony ride on one of the corners on the way between my grandparents’ house and my mother’s house. I just could not get it out of my mind. My mom would stop there and let me go on a pony ride. And there were also so many (horse-themed TV) shows. I became obsessed. I did a lot of riding in high school and junior high school. Then I thought I was done with it.
(However,) in Wisconsin, when I was at the house we had in Lac du Flambeau, I was driving around with my 1½-year-old (son) and I happened to find a stable where a woman in an arena was giving a riding lesson. I couldn’t believe it. I said, “Could I take some riding lessons?” and ... they put me on this incredibly emaciated ex-race horse (they had rescued). He was really smooth and easy to ride. So the next day I showed up and I said, “OK, how much can I pay you for him?” He became my horse. He was such a sweetheart. He was the one that got me back into (horse riding) at 43 (years old).
Q: Is there anything about “Perestroika in Paris” that the reader should know?
A: My editor at one point said, “Where is the bad guy?” I said, “You know, I’m not going to put a bad guy in there. I’m not going to make this about conflict or grievances.” This is about people and animals leading their own lives. Not about conflict. There’s no bad guy.
They are dealing with their situation, they’re dealing with their lives and that’s what most of us do. In most peoples’ lives there are no bad guys. There are guys and girls who don’t do the right thing, but that kind of Hollywood thing where some evil being is trying to kill you is really rare.
Q: What are you working on now?
A: I live near Monterey (where) there are beautiful, very original houses. This is one of the most interesting places I have ever been. I thought, “OK, I’m going to write a murder mystery set in Monterey in the early 1850s.” That’s been really fun to do. I’m about ready to turn it in.
Q: What kind of research did you do for the murder mystery?
A: There’s a lot of historical information available through the Monterey Historical Society and the Monterey Public Library. But also, because the early buildings are so well preserved, just walking around and having a look at the places those people in the 1850s would look at is interesting and intriguing, too. (And,) there’s a bad guy in it.
