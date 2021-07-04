'It was painful': Uncertainty about pandemic led organizers to move events off Capitol Square

“When you go to the Square, you need, let’s just say, 100 port-a-potties, and when you go to Breese, you might need 10 because they have bathrooms there,” she said. “Putting Taste Downtown on the Square is so logistically heavy in a normal year. Then add in all of the consistent changes and cancellations and uncertainties that we’re in right now, it’s a huge risk.”

By May, she said she had to make a decision about what kind of risks she could take, and moving the event to Breese just seemed safer.

“Although not quite as sexy, and it emotionally doesn’t feel as exciting, it is the one way that I can ensure that the Taste of Madison is going to happen in 2021,” she said.

Public Health Madison and Dane County announced on May 18 it would allow COVID-19 restrictions to expire June 2 with no new orders replacing them, meaning all local restrictions on the size of gatherings were eliminated.

Safety first

When the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra announced its venue change for Concerts on the Square in April, it expected to seat 1,500 per concert. That number has now grown to 5,000 since the restrictions on crowd size were lifted.