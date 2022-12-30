Indoors or outdoors, there's plenty to do this New Year's weekend

Say what you will about 2022 — but definitely say farewell. There are so many ways this weekend to ring out the old, and this year — depending on your penchant for night life — the celebration can start on Friday and stretch all the way to 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

So check out your favorite music venue or neighborhood bar for the many NYE offerings around town. Support your local musicians and drink a toast to a good year for the arts in 2023!

For the kids, consider the free School Age Maker Lab for ages 5 and up, 11 a.m. Friday at Central Library. Monroe Street Library hosts a Winterbreak Crafternoon with craft projects for all ages at 1 p.m. Friday. And there’s a lot going on at the Madison Children’s Museum: a Kids Inaugural Gala for Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov.-elect Sara Rodriguez from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday; a special Glow Zone with black-light fun and crafts; and the annual New Year’s Eve Dance Party for the young set at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Full event schedule and ticket information are at madisonchildrensmuseum.org.

Mercury Players Theatre and KnowBetter Productions present the Ball Drop Blitz, an evening of original plays — all created within 24 hours, on the spot — at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., bartelltheatre.org. Tickets $25; proof of COVID vaccine or negative test required.

Folklore Village in Dodgeville hosts its 75th Festival of Christmas and Midwinter Traditions through Sunday, with workshops, music, socials and more. Online ticketing is closed; call 608-924-4000 for availability, folklorevillage.org.

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art presents “Fashion Focus/Home,” with a display of garments and portfolios from the Mount Mary University Fashion Design Department as part of the museum’s current “Home” exhibition, 227 State St. Open noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed New Year’s Day. Free admission, mmoca.org.

The New Year’s Day Dash, a 5-mile run/2-mile walk and fundraiser for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, kicks off at 10 a.m. Sunday (registration at 8 a.m.). Keva Sports Center, $45 to $50, newyearsdaydash.com.

Holiday Express at Olbrich: Catch this train before it heads out as Olbrich Gardens hosts its annual holiday flower and model train show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, $8, $5 ages 6-19, www.olbrich.org/events/holidayexpress.cfm.

Immersive Van Gogh: Lighthouse Immersive presentation of works by the Dutch painter, through Jan. 8, at Greenway Station, 1651 Deming Way, Middleton. Tickets $40 to $44, see vangoghmadison.com.

“Guys on Ice”: Doug Mancheski and Steve Koehler star as Marvin and Lloyd in a 25th anniversary performance of a Wisconsin classic. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets $35, barrymorelive.com.

Holiday Fantasy in Lights: Drive-thru display at Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Court, through Jan. 1. Free, but donations appreciated. On Jan. 2, join Madison Bikes for a car-free night at the Fantasy in Lights. Walk, bike, stroll or roll through the holiday display from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Zoo Lights: Walk through Vilas Zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave., to view light displays and take a carousel ride through Friday. Alcoholic beverages for sale with valid ID. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance at www.henryvilaszoo.gov/home/lights.

Rotary in Lights: Holiday light display in Waunakee Village Park, 410 E. Main St., Waunakee. 4:30 to 9 p.m. through Saturday. Donations appreciated.