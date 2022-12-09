In Wisconsin, boots are an art form. Here are the favorites

What’s the most essential part of any Wisconsin wardrobe?

Boots.

Beloved, banged-up, beautiful or just good ol’ warm-and-waterproof, there’s no denying that a decent pair makes a long winter a lot more tolerable.

We know that Wisconsinites take their boots seriously. So we put out a plea to readers asking for their boot tales — and folks responded. If you have a deep fondness for your battered brogans, you’re not alone.

And if you’re looking for a new pair this winter, you’d better get those feet moving.

We called a couple of retailers to ask what’s selling.

Jennifer Langner, a supervisor at Morgan’s Shoes in the Hilldale Shopping Center, took a few minutes to chat the November day of the season’s first snow. It was a busy afternoon, she said; a lot of parents had rushed in after their children came home from school with a note saying they would not be allowed outside for recess without a pair of snow pants — and boots.

As for adults, Langner said, the boot trend the past few years has been toward slimmed-down comfort.

Customers have been “looking for something not as clunky,” said Langner, going more for “what we call the city boot — waterproof and warm, with a rubber outsole” but also fashionable enough to wear to the office or out to dinner.

Another big trend, she said: More women, in particular, are wearing boots year-round. In spring, fall, even summertime, “with bare legs and bare feet or with tights and skirts,” Langner said. One example is the “shootie” — a shoe/boot combo that goes just to or a little below the ankle.

At The Shoe Box in Black Earth, however, the biggest seller is the Caribou-style Sorel boot “that’s been around for years,” said manager Emily Schlick. “It’s a warm boot with a thicker sole.”

Ditto for the heavy-duty Baffin boots that are popular with a lot of male customers — for general snow-shoveling to ice-fishing, she said. And for cozy fashion — not snow and ice — “UGG boots are huge,” Schlick said, “especially the classic ultra mini and the classic mini” that rise to the ankle.

Customers do come in with their boot stories, especially about how they’ve finally retired a pair that had become a reliable old friend.

“We hear that story all the time,” said Schlick. “I had one pair that probably lasted about 20 years, and I finally threw them out.”

A good boot is hard to part with — at least that’s what our readers say. Here are their own stories.

Over the moon

These are moon boots that I have had over 50 years and still use in heavy snow. Very cushy and warm.

My husband and I and four children were living in Antigo in the 1970s when moon boots came out. We all had to have them but mine are the only ones that lasted. The snow and cold is worse up north so they were really welcome additions to our wardrobe.

When Madison has heavy snow they are excellent for me to wear when shoveling or just trying to walk to the store. On one walk, a neighbor had his two boys out shoveling and saw my boots and told the boys about them and they were interested to see what they were like. As far as where they have been, just Antigo and here.

— Patricia Wilker, Madison

Paddy and the boots

This story is about my favorite boots, a pair of slip-on Sorels that have kept my feet warm and dry for 20 years plus. These boots have been rescued from the trash many times and in recent years been relegated to backyard dog bio-breaks and are parked next to the back door for easy access when needed.

It was during last year’s sub-zero cold spell that we decided to adopt a rescue dog, Paddy. It was Paddy’s second night and he decided to sleep in the kitchen. The next morning everyone woke up and the first item on the daily routine was to let the dogs out in the backyard. I went to slip on my trusty boots and noted something in my right boot. What was it? Brown, moist, very familiar looking. What the heck! Poop in my boot! Paddy had precisely deposited it into the bottom of my boot sometime during the night. The placement was scary, accurate and absolutely amazing.

But now my trusty boots were ruined. The sub-zero weather was my savior. I placed my poo-filled boot outside and waited. Once frozen solid it was a simple removal like ice from an ice cube tray. Disaster averted, my boots were saved.

— Frank Zillner

A lasting friendship

These are my Red Wing winter boots, barely showing any signs of wear even after three full winters. I had been getting frustrated with the lack of durability of winter boots made from composite materials. The problem is with the construction because the plastic parts can’t be stitched to the boot and are instead glued. I got totally fed up when my last pair had to be repaired to get through a second winter.

A friend suggested I try Red Wing, so I went to the store in Sun Prairie. Right away I was impressed with the service. I was waited on by a knowledgeable salesperson who measured my foot and patiently brought out pairs of boots until I found the pair I wanted.

My Red Wings are fantastic. With the full leather uppers, there’s no glued parts to come loose. The soles are substantial and give great traction. The boots aren’t insulated per se, but they are waterproofed with some kind of inner material that does in fact provide warmth as well as protection. And on top of all that, Red Wing will clean my boots once a year and even replace the laces if necessary!

I’ve lived in Wisconsin for more than 40 years. Good winter boots are a necessity, and these are as good as any boots I’ve ever owned.

— Fred Schepartz

A dairy farm must

These are a must feeding calves on a dairy farm in Wisconsin. I buy a new pair every October. I always wear two pairs of socks and my feet never get cold. One time I was in mud and manure up to the top of the boots.

— Lynn Breunig, Roxbury

‘The Boot Barn’

I find myself staring at rows and rows of boots, some that are exquisitely designed, plainly constructed of cowhide or even have the distinctive covering of snakeskin.

I head for the clearance section and amazingly there are boots on clearance that suit my foot’s unusual proportions. Constructed in China (what do they know about Western Americanized boots?), they were still meticulously designed with no flaws, and marked with Ukrainian sizes. They are two-toned, dark and light brown, with a swirled light blue and white accented stitched feature. There are loops stationed at the top of the boot to assist you in easily slipping them on. They fit perfectly and are priced at $12.99.

I am 70, have never owned a pair of boots, but we were invited to the magnificent rodeo that Tucson celebrated yearly.

I got out the jar of Vaseline, as when we were children my mom applied the product to our patent leather shoes to make them shine, and this is the outcome I was hoping for with the sheen of the boots.

We entered the fairgrounds and immediately the Vaseline not only attracted, but seemed to magnetize the loose fragments of dirt, causing them to cling to the outside of the boot.

The rodeo was overwhelming! First were the children who attempt the mutton bustin’, only to be thrown in a mere one or two minutes. Then came the traditional parade of the riders on horseback carrying flags of sponsorship and of course the American flag waving proudly over the arena. We were all at command, placing our hands over our hearts singing the National Anthem. There were the barrel racers, predominantly women, and the horses bursting through the gates, whose main goal is to throw off the rider. Then came the most thrilling part of the rodeo: Bull riding. The bulls were snorting and slamming their magnificent horns into the gates. The riders trepidatiously lowered themselves into the saddle, grasping the reins and hoping to endure the anticipated eight-minute turbulent ride.

Everyone was on their feet, applauding, screaming and encouraging the rider to maintain strength and composure.

The stands rattled and everyone was stomping their feet, including me, and the hardened dirt on my boots shook loose with ferocious beats.

My boots represent an exciting and constant reminder of a memory never to be lost. They have traveled back to Wisconsin with me, and are prominently displayed on my upper shoe shelf. Yes, cleaned up with the infamous Vaseline coating.

— Christine Reding, Lake Mills

Super soles

Bill Stork, who has a veterinary practice in Lake Mills, sent this excerpt from his latest book, “I Have Never Failed,” which includes a chapter about his favorite pair of boots.

I wore Red Wing boots when I learned to work. Dad said, “Pick a pace you can keep up all day.”

I wore Red Wing boots when I learned to rest. Grandpa said, “Work on Sunday, fix on Monday.”

In low times when it took all I had to pull them on, I learned to persevere.

Once, I felt them filling with my blood. I was reminded to always kick the wedge out, before you fell a tree.

They were on my feet when I learned how to hurt, and how to heal.

They were on my feet when I learned to earn, and accept, respect.

They were on my feet when I learned to love, and to be loved.

They’ll be on my feet when I learn to forgive.

They were on my feet when I learned to live, I ask they’re on my feet when I die.

They don’t call ‘em Super Souls ... for nothin’.

— Bill Stork, Jefferson

And for the bootless …

In September the State Journal ran a Sunday Best profile of Jonathan Øverby, the longtime host of “The Road to Higher Ground,” a radio show featuring music from around the world and airing each Saturday night on Wisconsin Public Radio. Øverby, who was recently named to the Folk Alliance International’s Folk DJ Hall of Fame, is also the longtime producer of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Celebration at the state Capitol.

During the interview for that profile, Øverby told the story of a cold January day in 1980 when he sure wished he’d worn boots. It was during the first official state King Day celebration, held in the Capitol rotunda.

We asked him to recount that day, and here is what Øverby replied in a quick email:

“Governor Lee Dreyfus was in office then, with his blazing red vest on full display. After I had introduced him he came to the podium and in short form inspired, or at least convinced, the audience that it would be appropriate to recapture the civil rights movement with a march around the Capitol, obviously outdoors in the middle of winter, in remembrance of those who marched with Dr. King.

“So outside we went. I left my coat inside and walked side-by-side with Gov. Dreyfus, who also didn’t have a coat and seem quite comfortable trekking through temperatures somewhere in the range of 20 degrees. For some reason, I had chosen to wear a pair of black patent leather shoes and not only did I ski my way around the Capitol as did many others, I discovered that once I got back inside the shoes had cracked in several places, exposing not the most elegant pair of socks.

“We all survived and went on with the program. The following year, 1981, Dreyfus wanted to again reenact our journey from the year before. I pleaded with him somewhat passionately to reconsider. Reluctantly, he did. I still smile with the memory of how I and others at the behest of Gov. Dreyfus took on Mother Nature in the middle of January on MLK Day, often one of the coldest days of the season here in the Badgerland.”

Stay warm.