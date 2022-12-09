Holiday events to keep you hopping

There’s plenty of live holiday entertainment all weekend long.

“Winter Fantasia: Reimagined”: Kanopy Dance performs the multicultural dance of Scandinavian legends and a festive ode to the Hindu Festival “Navratri.” 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday in Promenade Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St. Tickets $20 to $40; $15 student rush, kanopydance.org/performance-season.

Isthmus Brass Christmas: Holiday benefit concert for Porchlight, with donations accepted to help the homeless. 7:30 p.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Ave. Free, isthmusbrass.com.

Silver Bells: 25th Anniversary Christmas Concert: Madison Area Concert Handbells performs a wide range of holiday music on handbells and handchimes. 7 p.m. Friday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Verona; 7 p.m. Saturday at Asbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave.; 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Monona. Tickets $12, $9 seniors and students, madisonhandbells.org.

Adult Swim: Madison Children’s Museum opens to adults only from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday for “Holiday Craftacular,” with a screening of “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians,” pop-up market and DJs. $25, ages 21 and older, madisonchildrensmuseum.org.

Madison Flute Club: Annual holiday concert performed at 10 a.m. Saturday in the state Capitol rotunda, free, madisonfluteclub.org.

TubaChristmas: Dozens of tuba and euphonium players of all ages perform favorite Christmas songs in the state Capitol rotunda, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, free, tubachristmas.com.

“A Christmas Carol”: Children’s Theater of Madison presents a new adaptation the Dickens holiday classic Dec. 10-23. This weekend: 7 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Capitol Theater, Overture Center, 201 State St. Tickets $48 to $72 at the Overture box office, or for an additional fee at overture.org or 608-258-4141, ctmtheater.org.

Sankta Lucia: Traditional Swedish winter activities starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, with crafts and Sankta Lucia songs, traditional foods, evening potluck and candlelit processions at Folklore Village, Dodgeville, $4 to $12, folklorevillage.org.

“Full Light”: Magnum Opus Ballet performs a two-act ballet featuring the music of Handel’s “Messiah,” 2 p.m. Saturday at Stoughton Village Players Theatre, 255 E. Main St., Stoughton; also 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at City Church, 4909 E. Buckeye Road. Tickets $8 to $13, www.magnumopusballet.org/fulllight.

Cycropia Presents Winter Wonderland: Cycropia Aerial Dance company and students perform a holiday show to benefit their education programs, 7 p.m. Saturday, 5048 Tradewinds Parkway, $5 to $15, cycropia.org.

Ben Ferris Octet: All-star Madison band is back for its sixth annual holiday show. Audience votes on how much holiday music is featured with “ho ho ho” or “no no no” tip buckets, with proceeds going to the Richard Davis Foundation for Young Bassists, 8 p.m. Saturday, North Street Cabaret, 610 North St., $15 to $20, www.northstreetcabaret.com/events.

Latin American Baroque: Madison Bach Musicians’ 12th annual Baroque Holiday Concert features six instrumentalists and four singers, including Grammy Award-winning soprano Estelí Gomez, Sunday, with lecture at 2:45 p.m., performance at 3:30 p.m. First Congregational Church, 1609 University Ave., $10 to $3, livestream and recorded options also available, madisonbachmusicians.org.

Governor’s Mansion: Self-guided holiday tours of the Executive Residence from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and Dec. 17, plus noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 15 and 20. Groups of 10 or more, email michaelzorich1@wisconsin.gov or call 608-669-4708, free, wisconsinexecutiveresidence.com.

Gingerbread Village Contest: The Hoard Historical Museum at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson, hosts its annual holiday open house 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, with children’s crafts, card making, holiday music and voting for the popular choice award in the annual Gingerbread Village Contest, free, www.hoardmuseum.org.

Holiday bazaar: Holiday sale with arts and crafts, baked goods and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, S.S. Morris African Methodist Episcopal Community Church, 3511 Milwaukee St. Free admission, www.facebook.com/ssmorrisamechurch.

Eastside Winter Market by Communication: Market showcasing local artists, businesses and performers. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green. Free admission, garverevents.com/public-events.

Dean House: Santa Claus and his sleigh visit the back porch of the historic Dean House museum, 4718 Monona Drive, about 2 p.m. Sunday. House museum open 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, with refreshments and music. Donations. More at www.historicbloominggrove.org/nathaniel-w-dean-farmhouse or call 608-249-7920.

Holiday Express flowers and trains: Olbrich Gardens hosts its annual holiday flower and model train show. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Dec. 31. Closed at 2 p.m. Dec. 24 and all day Dec. 25. $8, $5 ages 6-19, www.olbrich.org/events/holidayexpress.cfm.