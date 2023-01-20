 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
MADISON IN A MINUTE

Here are a dozen ways to spend your weekend in Madison, from art to cheese

  • 0
Yefim Bronfman

Yefim Bronfman performs this weekend with the Madison Symphony Orchestra. 

There’s plenty to do — and a lot of variety — coming up this weekend.

Noon Musicale: Trevor Stephenson performs music for the harpsichord at noon Friday. First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive. Free, fusmadison.org/musicales.

Overture Galleries Winter Reception: Celebrate works by Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists, The Artist and Christopher Sweet, Barbara Justice and Chris Chanson, Jim Barnard and Chele Ramos and more during a public reception and artist talks, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Free, Overture Center, 201 State St., overture.org.

Chele Ramos with paintings

Portrait painter Chele Ramos is one of many area artists with work on display this winter at Overture Center galleries. A public reception and artist talks will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. 

MSO with Yefim Bronfman: The Madison Symphony Orchestra performs the concert “Towering Piano & Virtuosity,” with guest pianist Yefim Bronfman. Prelude Discussion by Michael Allsen one hour prior to each concert, $20 to $98., 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St., overture.org.

People are also reading…

Kids in the Rotunda: Family friendly performance by Limanya Drum and Dance, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Free, Rotunda Stage, Overture Center, 201 State St., overture.org.

Three Kings Day: Celebrate Tres Reyes, a special day for Latin American families with a community event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Centro Hispano, 810 W. Badger Road, www.micentro.org/tres-reyes-celebration.html.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Plan Your Pollinator Garden: Start dreaming of spring and get planting advice during a free workshop from Wild Ones Madison. Bring printed photos of your yard or planting space and get one-on-one advice for native plantings, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road. Free, but pre-register at madison.wildones.org/chapter-events.

Handful of Short's Aster seeds

Volunteers from Wild Ones Madison will give planting advice about native plants like Short's Aster, with seeds shown here, during a free workshop Saturday.   

Hir: Strollers Theatre presents “Hir,” Taylor Mac’s dysfunctional family drama for the 21st century, through Feb. 4. This weekend 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., $20, bartelltheatre.org.

The Abortionist: A Woman Against the Law: Broom Street Theater presents a new adaptation by Scott Feiner of the 1995 Joel Gersmann play “The Abortionist” through Feb. 11, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 1119 Williamson St. $22, bstonline.org.

Beer and Cheese Fest: The name says it all. Visit this festival to sample, explore and taste, dance to a silent disco, and hear Piano Fondue Dueling Pianos, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Alliant Energy Center. Tickets $15 to $95, beerandcheesefest.com.

Winter Festival of Poetry: The eight-week series of poetry readings is themed “The Big Cheese” in 2023, with different cheeses and poets presented each week, Arts & Literature Lab, 111 S. Livingston St. Free, artlitlab.org/events/winter-festival-of-poetry-week-1-0.

Free Fishing Weekend: Try out fishing this weekend even if you don’t have a license. Saturday and Sunday. Details are at dnr.wisconsin.gov.

Madison in the travel spotlight: Season 6 of “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love,” featuring a segment on Madison, will air this weekend on PBS Wisconsin Create (Ch. 21.3 in Madison). Tune in at 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday or 8 p.m. Tuesday, pbswisconsin.org/watch/samantha-browns-places-love.

Fave 5: Fascinating people we profiled in 2022

I had a wonderful time meeting these people in our community and hearing their stories. I hope you do, too. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sarah Michelle Gellar won't allow her daughter act until she turns 18

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics