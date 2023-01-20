Here are a dozen ways to spend your weekend in Madison, from art to cheese

There’s plenty to do — and a lot of variety — coming up this weekend.

Noon Musicale: Trevor Stephenson performs music for the harpsichord at noon Friday. First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive. Free, fusmadison.org/musicales.

Overture Galleries Winter Reception: Celebrate works by Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists, The Artist and Christopher Sweet, Barbara Justice and Chris Chanson, Jim Barnard and Chele Ramos and more during a public reception and artist talks, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Free, Overture Center, 201 State St., overture.org.

MSO with Yefim Bronfman: The Madison Symphony Orchestra performs the concert “Towering Piano & Virtuosity,” with guest pianist Yefim Bronfman. Prelude Discussion by Michael Allsen one hour prior to each concert, $20 to $98., 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St., overture.org.

Kids in the Rotunda: Family friendly performance by Limanya Drum and Dance, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Free, Rotunda Stage, Overture Center, 201 State St., overture.org.

Three Kings Day: Celebrate Tres Reyes, a special day for Latin American families with a community event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Centro Hispano, 810 W. Badger Road, www.micentro.org/tres-reyes-celebration.html.

Plan Your Pollinator Garden: Start dreaming of spring and get planting advice during a free workshop from Wild Ones Madison. Bring printed photos of your yard or planting space and get one-on-one advice for native plantings, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road. Free, but pre-register at madison.wildones.org/chapter-events.

Hir: Strollers Theatre presents “Hir,” Taylor Mac’s dysfunctional family drama for the 21st century, through Feb. 4. This weekend 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., $20, bartelltheatre.org.

The Abortionist: A Woman Against the Law: Broom Street Theater presents a new adaptation by Scott Feiner of the 1995 Joel Gersmann play “The Abortionist” through Feb. 11, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 1119 Williamson St. $22, bstonline.org.

Beer and Cheese Fest: The name says it all. Visit this festival to sample, explore and taste, dance to a silent disco, and hear Piano Fondue Dueling Pianos, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Alliant Energy Center. Tickets $15 to $95, beerandcheesefest.com.

Winter Festival of Poetry: The eight-week series of poetry readings is themed “The Big Cheese” in 2023, with different cheeses and poets presented each week, Arts & Literature Lab, 111 S. Livingston St. Free, artlitlab.org/events/winter-festival-of-poetry-week-1-0.

Free Fishing Weekend: Try out fishing this weekend even if you don’t have a license. Saturday and Sunday. Details are at dnr.wisconsin.gov.

Madison in the travel spotlight: Season 6 of “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love,” featuring a segment on Madison, will air this weekend on PBS Wisconsin Create (Ch. 21.3 in Madison). Tune in at 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday or 8 p.m. Tuesday, pbswisconsin.org/watch/samantha-browns-places-love.