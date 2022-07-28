 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
MADISON IN A MINUTE

Here are 4 things to do this weekend in Madison

  • 0
"First Date" by University Theatre

Bree Bylak, Malcolm McCanles, Annika Hauser, Alegra Waverly, Danielle Bullock, Christian Michael Brenny and Liam McCarthy are featured in "First Date," a musical produced by University Theatre opening this weekend.

Head east this weekend for the next big East Side festival, AtwoodFest. Music starts at noon both Saturday and Sunday, with a wide variety of bands including four award-winning teen groups. Along with a pair of main stages, food, children's events and more, the event offers a new acoustic stage this year, too. Admission is free. Find the festival action on Atwood Avenue between Winnebago and Division streets — and the full lineup of events at atwoodfest.com.

Friday night the party is on State Street with Mad Lit, a free night of outdoor music from 8 to 11 p.m. in the 100 block. This week’s theme is hip-hop, soul and pop by K.I.L.O aka SkitL'z, Juciee Monroe, Sira Sangaré, Danielle Crim and DJ Ace, plus vendors and featured artists. Details are at ourgmmc.org.

People are also reading…

It’s a first date, so nothing can go wrong — right? Find out as University Theatre presents the musical “First Date” through Aug. 7 and Sept. 15-25 in Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre. Blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey and then — see how it turns out. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Find tickets for $26 at artsticketing.wisc.edu.

And join the Disability Pride Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in Warner Park for a full day of entertainment, exhibits, adaptive sports, arts, crafts and ideas on how to make the community even more inclusive. Celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, too. Admission is free. Details are at www.disabilitypridemadison.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A sequel to ‘The Gray Man’ is already in the works

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics