Frozen Assets Festival: This weekend the Clean Lakes Alliance puts on mittens, a hat — and its annual celebration of winter, Frozen Assets. Events are centered at The Edgewater, 1001 Wisconsin Place, and on frozen Lake Mendota. On Friday, take in a Brewgrass concert, pond hockey championship game, fish fry or the Kites on Mendota Night Fly with the Wisconsin Kiter’s Club. The main day is Saturday, with events from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., including the Frozen Asset 5K Run/Walk, snowshoeing, ice skating, hockey, Science on Ice and more. Kites on Ice continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission. The full schedule is at cleanlakesalliance.org/frozen-assets.

Madison Opera: Leonard Bernstein’s “Trouble in Tahiti” and Kurt Weill’s “The Seven Deadly Sins” share the bill for a two-hour stylish musical adventure in the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $27 to $124. madisonopera.org

Love is Love 2023: Support mental wellness and healing for the community’s LGBTQ+ youth with a night of music, dancing, hors d’oeuvres and drag by Miss Gay Wisconsin and others from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday in the Overture Center lobby. $100; proceeds benefit mental health services at Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at UnityPoint Health-Meriter. overture.org

Ojibwe Winter Games: Try out snow snake, atlatl and hoop-and-spear at the Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe Winter Games from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Learn to play with founder and educator Wayne Valliere and associates in the Mendota Room and Dejope Lawn at Dejope Residence Hall, 640 Elm Drive. Free; donations for the Lac du Flambeau Public School welcome. ldfwintergames.wordpress.com

24th annual Evening of Storytelling: Indigenous storytellers from across North America perform an evening of winter storytelling in Native languages, with English translation. Presented by the UW American Indian Studies Program, in conjunction with Wunk Sheek. 7 p.m. Friday, Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St. Free. amindian.wisc.edu

Midwinter Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival: Hear Harmonious Wail with Grant Flick and Scott Hlavenka, Third Coast Swing, Alfonso Ponticelli Trio and more. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave. $30 to $50. midwestgypsyswingfest.com

“Airness”: Forward Theater Company presents a coming-of-age tale about finding pure joy, set in the world of air guitar competitions, through Feb. 12 at the Playhouse at the Overture Center, 201 State St. $15 to $54. forwardtheater.com

“Encore in Black and White”: Filmed version of four short plays by Encore Studio for the Performing Arts. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. Mary DuPont Wahlers Theatre, 1480 Martin St. $15 donation ($5 students). encorestudio.org

“Hir”: Strollers Theatre presents “Hir,” Taylor Mac’s dysfunctional family drama for the 21st century. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. $20. bartelltheatre.org

“The Abortionist: A Woman Against The Law”: Broom Street Theater presents a new adaptation by Scott Feiner of the 1995 Joel Gersmann play “The Abortionist” through Feb. 11. 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, 1119 Williamson St. $22. bstonline.org

The Canopy Sessions: Hear a live concert in the Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. This month’s show features the acoustic jam band The Sessions. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. $8; $5 ages 6-12. olbrich.org

Kids in the Rotunda: Free, kid-friendly performance by the Jerry Ensemble, top high school musical theater students. 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Overture Center, 201 State St. Livestream available. Free. overture.org

BollyBeat Family Dance: Free workshop by Manisha Bhargava for ages 6 and up, 11 a.m. Saturday, Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive. Advance registration is required at mononaterrace.com.

“re:mancipation”: Reception (5 to 7 p.m. Saturday) and ArtSpin all-ages projects (noon to 2 p.m. Saturday) to open the multimedia exhibit featuring work by Sanford Biggers at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave. Free. chazen.wisc.edu

Souper Bowl: Annual benefit for UW Campus Chapter of Habit for Humanity, featuring soup served by community leaders, music, silent auction and bowls made by students. $25 includes soup and bowl; $50/family of four includes two bowls. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at West High School, 30 Ash St. See “Souper Bowl” on Facebook.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis: “Middle East Meditations” with Naseer Shamma on oud, performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St. $35 to $85. overture.org

Madison Choral Project: “Take My Hand” concert performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1609 University Ave. $32. themcp.org

Pro Arte Quartet: Mead Witter School of Music concert at UW Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave., 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $15; $7 livestream; students free, but ticket required. music.wisc.edu/concerts-events

Lunar New Year celebration: See a Chinese lion dance performed by Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association and check out area businesses, noon Sunday at Lisa Link Peace Park, 452 State St. Free. Guide and event details at visitdowntownmadison.com/events/lunar-new-year

Black Oak Ensemble: Concert by string trio at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave. Free, but ticket required. Livestream also available. chazen.wisc.edu

Stoughton Norwegian Dancers: Bake sale and annual “Norse Afternoon of Fun” performance, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Stoughton High School, 600 Lincoln Ave., Stoughton. $8 door; $5 advance. stoughtonnorwegiandancers.com

Madison Camper and RV Show: At Exhibition Hall, Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. Open daily at 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. $10, $8 parking. Youths free with adult; ages 62 and older $5 on Friday. madisonrvshow.com